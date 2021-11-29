Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) Receive Conditional Approval for CSE Listing & Appoint Chrystal Capital Partners to Advise on European Listing

Albert Labs a company accelerating access to psychedelic-based medicines for patients with urgent and unmet is expected to commence trading on the CSE under the ticker "ABRT" early in the new year.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Albert Labs (or the "Company"), today announced that it has received conditional approval for the listing of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in coordination with its previously announced transaction with ME Resource Corp ("MEC"). Subject to final CSE approval, the Common Shares of the Company are expected to commence trading on the CSE under the ticker "ABRT" early in the new year.

"Conditional approval on the Canadian Securities Exchange represents a significant milestone for Albert Labs as we gear up to become a public company", said Dr Michael Raymont, the Chief Executive Officer of Albert Labs. "Listing on the CSE will enable us to attract additional capital and enhance our market profile, which in turn will catalyse our growth toward becoming a worldwide leader and provider of accelerated access to psychotherapeutic medicines and therapies".

In addition, Albert Labs are very pleased to confirm the appointment of Chrystal Capital Partners LLP (or "Chrystal Capital"), one of Europe's leading growth equity corporate finance and investment houses, to act as European Capital Markets adviser. In this capacity, Chrystal Capital will advise Albert Labs on proposed plans to undertake a UK London Stock Exchange Dual Listing, thereby helping to cement Albert Labs' position as a global healthcare company focussed on drug development for a variety of mental health indications. Chrystal Capital has unrivalled expertise advising clients in numerous areas including IPOs, dual-lists, private capital raises and M&A, and this expertise will be invaluable to Albert Labs as it looks to attract growth capital. Additional capital will enable Albert Labs to accelerate new drug trials, address other major mental health indications, and rapidly expand its markets with an initial focus on the UK & Europe.

Kingsley Wilson, Founding Partner of Chrystal Capital Partners, added "We believe that psychedelic medicines will have a critical and profound effect for millions of people suffering and we have been patiently looking for the right company and team to back. To that end, we are delighted to have found such a business in Albert Labs as they look to grow into Europe. The Albert Labs' team have a great passion and a refreshingly unique approach to the industry which we believe will bring urgently needed solutions to patients and simultaneously create significant shareholder value for our investors. Chrystal Capital will work closely with the Albert Labs' management team to strategize beyond the concurrent CSE listing, assisting Albert Labs to execute on their fundraising goals and their plan to dual list in the UK".

A laboratory-based, clinical research and drug development enterprise, Albert Labs and its team are experts at the production and extraction of natural compounds and creating licensed medicines. Through a succinct clinical pathway, focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE) Albert Labs will initially look to commercialize its mycelium based KRN-101 medicine & treatment, and in doing so deliver psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to patients sooner. Focused on accelerating access and faster approvals, Albert Labs put patients with urgent and unmet needs first as it develops licensed medicines to treat a variety of mental health conditions. Working collaborations with hospital centers and research institutions endorse Albert Labs to treat readily accessible patients with cancer-related distress. A complex condition that includes depression, anxiety and existential crisis. A burden that greatly affects over 1 million patients in the UK alone and a further 10 million across Europe.

Listen to Albert Labs' Chief Medical Ofﬁcer, Dr. Malcolm Barratt-Johnson introduce Albert Labs and their mission here (https://youtu.be/_yMkrZgeU7k).

Watch a short "About Albert Labs" video and hear more of the investment opportunity here ( https://youtu.be/otQezIvmIXI ).

Webisite: https://albertlabs.com/

About Chrystal Capital Partners

Chrystal Capital Partners is one of Europe's leading growth equity corporate finance and investment houses with an established global network of Family Offices, Ultra High Net Worth Individuals and private equity co-investment partners. Chrystal Capital acts as a conduit between its network members, providing bespoke solutions for their capital and investment objectives. Over the last decade, Chrystal Capital has raised and advised on over US$1.6bn of capital across 79 transactions. Chrystal Capital is actively advising clients across numerous Investment Banking product areas including IPOs, dual-lists, private capital raises and M&A Advisory.

Website: https://www.chrystalcapital.com

