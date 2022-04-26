Albert Labs Announces the Addition of Two Renowned Scientific Advisors to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB)

Professor Robert Britton and Dr Ricardo Jorge Dinis-Oliveira bring drug development and pharmacology/toxicological expertise to Albert Labs' expanding R&D and Prescription Medicine activities

VANCOUVER, BC , April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), or the "Company", a mental health research and drug development company have strengthened their Scientific Advisory Board, with the addition of Professor Robert Britton, a Natural Product Chemist, and renowned toxicologist and pharmacologist, Dr. Dinis-Oliveira.

Professor Robert Britton, BSc, PhD, of Simon Fraser University, is a well-published natural product chemist with globally recognized expertise in natural product drug discovery, medicinal chemistry, and cancer therapeutics. With a particular focus on oncology, Prof. Britton creates new tools for late-stage modification of drug leads, new processes for improving the manufacture of drugs, and new strategies for synthesizing structurally complex natural products. Prior to his academic career, Prof. Britton was a Senior Scientist in the Process Research Group at Merck.

Dr. Ricardo Jorge Dinis-Oliveira, PhD, European PhD, DSc, is an expert Toxicologist and Pharmacologist. His scientific and academic focus is in the areas of toxicology and the pharmacology of psychoactive substances and medicines, focusing on their preclinical, and clinical development stages. He is a member of the editorial boards and ambassador to several international scientific journals. Dr. Dinis-Oliveira is extremely well-published, having authored more than 170 published articles in international indexed journals and peer-reviewed, and acted as author of some thirty-six book chapters, four books, four national and three international patents. In 2021 he was included on the world's top 2% of Scientists List, which ranks the most highly cited scientists globally. He has a passion for the pharmacology of psychoactive substances and has recently taken on the position of Editor-in-Chief of the newly formed journal, "Psychoactives", an international, peer-reviewed, journal on psychoactive substances.

Dr. Michael Raymont, CEO of Albert Labs, said, "We are delighted to welcome Professor Robert Britton and Dr. Dinis-Oliveira to our Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Their exceptional expertise in natural product medicines and their depth of knowledge in toxicology and pharmacology, complement the expertise of our other SAB members. Improving drug discovery, and gaining a better understanding and depth of these compounds' pharmacodynamics and toxicology is critical to building value for Albert Labs shareholders as we advance toward our goal of delivering safe and effective drugs to revolutionize mental health treatment."

Professor Robert Britton added, "I'm excited to be working with Albert Labs. Fungi have been an important source of new medicines and are on the whole, pharmaceutically prolific and extremely promising. Albert Labs' scientific approach to natural product drug discovery and development is a promising step towards the creation of new medications for patients with urgent unmet needs and the development of a future pipeline of products for wider indications."

Dr. Dinis-Oliveira said, "My team and I will complete thorough toxicological & pharmacological testing to ensure that all of Albert Labs' clinical work, with KRN-101, is delivered safely and effectively. I am looking forward to assisting a company that will be safely administering psilocybin as a complement to psychotherapy and other pharmacological chemical treatments for people with urgent and unmet needs. This is especially the case for patients who are refractory to conventional treatments."

Business of Albert Labs Inc.

A clinical research and drug development enterprise, Albert Labs and its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction to accelerate the development of highly effective mental health medicines. Albert Labs look to develop solutions through an approved, fast track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are an increasingly recognized pathway heavily used in the successful development of Covid-19 vaccines. This accelerated development pathway will facilitate Albert Labs in delivering on its goal of receiving Market Authorization and creating highly successful, licensed medicines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to their treatment. Albert Labs' medicinal product, KRN-101, is being developed as a potential solution for cancer-related distress, a market of over 15 million people with some 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) recently completed a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and filed a provisional patent for the scalable production of natural psilocybin medicine. You can find more details at albertlabs.com or watch a short "About Albert Labs" video here ( https://youtu.be/otQezIvmIXI ).

