Albert Labs announces Private Placement

KRN-101 Toxicology and First In-Human trials in 2023 Clinical Trial Application for its late-stage Real World Evidence trials in the United Kingdom (MHRA) IND Filing (FDA) Implementation of Expanded Drug Discovery Pipeline OTC Quotation and Investor Relations Programme G&A



If you are interested in participating in this financing round, please contact us at: [email protected]

VANCOUVER, BC, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, has announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

The first tranche of the Offering is at a price of CAD $0.08 per Unit (the "Units"), with intermediate closings taking place as determined by the Company.

Albert Labs - Open Private Placement (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

Gross proceeds raised will be used for pharmacokinetic and toxicology studies to advance the Company's primary drug target, the natural psilocybin-based KRN-101, towards it's Real World Evidence trial for regulatory approval in the United Kingdom and IND filing in the United States; the proceeds will also be used for an OTC quotation, investor relations programme, general and administrative expenses and any financing fees.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (the "Common Share") and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.12 per Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. In the event that the Company's common shares have a closing price on the CSE of greater than CAD $0.15 per common share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given to the holder by the Company.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which patient needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast-track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are a recognised clinical pathway, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to those who suffer with their mental health in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here.

For further information: Email: [email protected], Website: https://albertlabs.com/, Tel: +1 778-819-0740, Tel: +44 1625 324 960