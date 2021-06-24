Albert Labs Announces a Distinguished Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board

Albert Labs' Scientific and Clinical Advisory Boards will support the company's efforts to develop its proprietary psychedelics-based medicine and conduct accelerated studies on UK patients suffering from cancer-related anxiety.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Albert Labs (or the "Company"), an innovative psychedelic drug developer focused on accelerating access to approved psychedelics-based medicines for patients with urgent and unmet needs continues to bolster its two Advisory Boards announcing today the appointment of more renowned experts. The additions to the Clinical Advisory Board, chaired by Professor Jo Neill, bring expertise in psychology, psychiatry, palliative care and oncology. This multidisciplinary team will provide unrivalled guidance, helping Albert Labs progress through its accelerated Real-World Evidence (RWE) trial programme commencing in the UK later this year. To hear more about the board and listen to Professor Jo Neill click here .

Joining Parminder Singh, and further reinforcing the Albert Labs Scientific Advisory Board, are experts in IP protection and development of novel manufacturing technologies through natural cultivation, extraction, formulation and delivery. This expertise will be instrumental to Albert Labs developing and protecting its pharmaceutical-grade natural psilocybin-based medicine.

The Clinical Advisory Board includes:

Professor Jo Neill, BSc Pharmacology, PhD in Psychopharmacology.

Jo is a Professor of Psychopharmacology at the University of Manchester. She is Chair of the Medical Psychedelics Working Group for Drug Science, a scientific advisor for Heroic Hearts UK, the Conservative Drug Policy Reform Group, Psychedelic Experience and Beckley Psytech. She is co-founder of b-neuro, a University-based Contract Research Organisation (CRO) developing new treatments for mental illness through animal models. Jo is past President of the British Association for Psychopharmacology.

Dr. Sara Tai, BA(Hons), MSc, D.ClinPsy, Cpsychol/Impact

Dr Sara Tai is a Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology at the University of Manchester and Consultant Clinical Psychologist at Cheadle Royal Hospital and Greater Manchester West Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust. Sara is an experienced practitioner, trainer, and supervisor of transdiagnostic approaches for working with people with serious mental health problems and their families; providing one-to-one interventions, group interventions, and family work. She has an international reputation as a trainer in CBT and has published widely in this area, including the book "A principles-based approach to counselling and psychotherapy".

Dr. Sara Tookey, DClinPsy, PhD, MA, HCPC

Dr. Tookey is a Clinical Psychologist, HCPC registered and BPS Chartered Psychologist. She holds a PhD in Psychology with a specialism in Psycho-oncology, a doctorate in Clinical Psychology and an MA in Existential Phenomenological Psychology. She is an experienced qualitative researcher and Qualitative Methods Lecturer. Sara specialises in integrative therapies, incorporating approaches of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Existential Therapy, Systemic, psycho-dynamically informed, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Compassion-focused therapy (CFT).

Professor Emeritus Sam Ahmedzai, FRCP, FRCPGlas, FFPMRCoA

Professor Sam Ahmedzai is the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) National Specialty Lead for Cancer: Supportive Care and Community-Based Research. He was a professor of supportive and palliative care at the University of Sheffield for 20 years and also served as a clinical expert adviser for NICE NHS Evidence; as a member of the council of the British Pain Society.

Professor Saoirse O'Sullivan, BA Mod Hons, PhD

Saoirse is a Professor of Pharmacology in the Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences at the University of Nottingham. Dr. O'Sullivan is a leading researcher in the field of cannabinoids and has published numerous papers on the role of cannabinoid receptors in health and disease. Dr. O'Sullivan brings cross-domain expertise surrounding the Pharmacology of natural medicines.

The Scientific Advisory Board includes:

Parminder Singh, IP protection, Licensing & Patents

Parminder Singh is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of technical, operations and international business in both corporate and entrepreneurial environments. He has worked in undercapitalized start-ups through to Fortune 100 multinational corporations. His industry experience includes software & product development, intellectual property, with particular experience with medical devices, and satellite systems.

Dr. Naeem Khan, D.Chem, EU-GMP Expertise

Naeem holds a PhD in Chemistry and has over 60 years of experience in industrial pharmaceutical production. Naeem provides notable competence for EU GMP certification, development of Quality Management systems, validation of manufacturing processes and analytical methods, supplier approval and Pharmacovigilance.

Denzil Phillips, Medicinal Plant Licencing, Product Registration and Compliance.

Denzil has worked for over 30 years in the field of botanicals and natural productions particularly in Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean. Denzil specializes in the design and implementation of projects in the field of medicinal plants and related botanical products. Providing advice on regulations and certifications for new plant-based medicines, Denzil also serves as an associate consultant at Global Regulatory Services, one of the leading regulatory consultancies in Europe.

The Advisory Boards announcement strengthens the strategic direction and aligns with the company's mission to accelerate access to psychedelics-based medicines for patients with urgent and unmet needs.

Business of Albert Labs Inc.

Listen to Albert Labs' Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Malcolm Barratt-Johnson introduce Albert Labs and their mission here .

Albert Labs is focused on speed to market as it develops licensed psychedelics-based medicines using accelerated pathways to treat mental health disorders across the UK and Europe before expanding globally. Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centers and government agencies, Albert Labs makes use of existing clinical infrastructure and patient pools to deploy an asset-light model that can quickly scale.

The company is the first psychedelics drug developer to use an accelerated pathway known as Real-World Evidence (RWE) studies as a means to commercialize its medicines. The studies will be conducted with patients in hospital settings across the UK and Europe suffering from mental health disorders that have urgent and high unmet needs, starting with cancer-related anxiety and distress. Albert Labs will own the wide datasets collected in the studies to develop and protect its natural psychedelics-based medicines with unique formulation and delivery mechanisms.

RWE studies are an increasingly recognized pathway in the UK and Europe heavily used in the successful development of the COVID-19 Vaccines. Albert Labs, through RWE studies and utilizing already proven safe natural-base psychedelics compounds, will produce data much faster than in conventional Randomized Control Trials (RCTs) which can often take at least five years and several hundred million dollars o conduct.

A laboratory-based, clinical research and drug development enterprise, Albert Labs and its team are experts at the production and extraction of natural-based compounds to manufacture pharma-grade medicines.

Albert Labs has submitted applications for psychedelic research and a dealer's license which will allow the Company to test, possess, buy and sell MDMA, psilocybin, psilocin, DMT and mescaline in its lab in Burnaby, BC Canada. These Health Canada licenses will also allow the company to export, test, and conduct R&D on these controlled substances.

Albert Labs is executing an RTO with a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) expected soon. More details can be found in our previous news release.

Watch a short "About Albert Labs" video and hear more of the investment opportunity here .

