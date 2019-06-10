Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District workers issue 72-hour strike notice

CUPE 118 Members at the ACRD to take job action over unfair treatment of casual and temporary workers

PORT ALBERNI, BC, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Workers at the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) served 72-hours strike notice Friday following more than seven months of bargaining. The outstanding issue between the workers and the district is fair treatment of casual and temporary staff.

"We have long-serving, qualified temporary and casual workers devoting years of service to the ACRD, and they are being passed over in favour of external hires," said CUPE 118 President Stacy Watton. "Their years of service, knowledge of the workplace, and dedication to our community should be respected when they apply for regular employment."

United behind their casual and temporary colleagues, ACRD workers passed a near unanimous strike vote in March following a breakdown in talks between the district and their 26 unionized workers. Though talks did resume, the district refused to move from its original position.

The union plans to begin strike action immediately with an overtime ban that is expected to limit summer programming and services. Following the issue of strike notice, the parties discussed returning to the table and are currently working to set further talks.

"We are hopeful that the parties can return to the table and find a positive resolution that respects the work of our casual and temporary staff."

CUPE, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, is Canada's largest union with more than 97,000 members in B.C. and over 680,000 coast-to-coast. Local 118 represents 230 members working at the District of Tofino, District of Ucluelet, City of Port Alberni and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Steven Beasley, CUPE National Communications Representative: 778-903-7394; Stacy Watton, CUPE Local 118 President: 250-720-5132

Related Links

https://cupe.ca/

