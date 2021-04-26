AlayaCare improves quality of home care delivery across Canada and abroad

Recent acquisition makes AlayaCare one of the most widely used home care technology providers of interRAI assessment instruments in Canada

VICTORIA, BC, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - As the pandemic continues to shed light on the urgent need for sustainable home care for Canada's most vulnerable populations, leading home care technology provider, AlayaCare, aims to improve the quality of home care delivery across Canada.

Through strategic acquisitions and focused goals to support evidence-based standards, AlayaCare has heightened its customers' ability to implement interRAI assessments, which provide a valuable source of information that can be applied to patient care to better track patient health and care services.

In British Columbia, where government predicts almost a quarter of its population will be over the age of 65 by 20311, and with the goal of being cared for in the community being crucial to other populations, adapting to support the care and lifestyle preferences of an aging but active and connected cohort can be accelerated with technology.

For care providers, interRAI assessments provide a common language across care environments and this can help improve consistency and quality of care and contribute to the concept of having one logical health record across systems and across the continuum of care. For agencies, there's value in data that is portable across institutional or home environments as it can be used to unearth key issues and adjust care plans accordingly.

AlayaCare, with over 70 local staff based in Victoria and actively growing, is one of the city's largest technology employers. AlayaCare prides itself on its role in helping home and community care agencies deliver better care outcomes. The integrated software platform offers clients a flexible, cloud-based platform equipped with interRAI assessment tools, APIs, and the ability to support third party integrations. It is the closest thing to a true platform in home care and provides a combination of functionality, flexibility, and efficiency.

"Our digital strategy of delivering world recognized assessment tools and the ability to seamlessly capitalize on platform innovation makes AlayaCare a powerful care delivery partner," said Scott Overhill, Chief Business Officer, AlayaCare. "Having a long-standing and thriving business in British Columbia and with the addition of the interRAI frameworks provides an exceptional opportunity for BC to gain the benefit of solutions that are commonly used throughout Canada."

For years, AlayaCare has been technology tool of choice for the provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan for home and community care operations, case management and interRAI solutions. More recently, AlayaCare has expanded its interRAI footprint as the largest provider of interRAI solutions in Ontario, offering a complement of 20 assessment instruments for HC, CHA, LTCF, MH, and other programs.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare offers an end-to end software platform for home and community care providers to manage the entire client lifecycle from referrals and intake to billing and payroll and beyond. Combining traditional in-home and virtual care solutions, AlayaCare enables care providers across the world to propel towards innovation and healthcare of the future. AlayaCare was founded in 2014 and is the parent company of Procura, Arrow, CIMS, and AcuteNet. www.alayacare.com

