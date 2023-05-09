Home-based care technology innovator to help Carefor streamline back-office operations—from scheduling to client management, with enhanced data-based decision support for improved job experience for front-line caregivers

MONTRÉAL, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - AlayaCare, a SaaS end-to-end home and community-based care platform developer, today announced it is partnering with Carefor Health & Community Services, Eastern Ontario's largest home and community care agency, to integrate AlayaCare Cloud. AlayaCare and Carefor are collaborating to integrate the AlayaCare Cloud platform to serve as the primary source of information and automation for Carefor back-office staff and frontline providers.

AlayaCare is helping Carefor remove repetitive tasks—experienced too often when intaking, scheduling and documenting home and community-based care. Carefor will benefit from the operational efficiencies AlayaCare delivers for improved employee and client experience and better client outcomes.

Carefor Health & Community Services is a not-for-profit organization serving over 20,000 clients throughout Eastern Ontario, each year. Carefor offers home and clinical care, community support and retirement services which give seniors, people living with disabilities and their care partners, choice and support to live their best lives. By taking a lead in transitioning care models through modern data systems and communications platforms, Carefor is working with AlayaCare to build a fully integrated care delivery system for its community with the objective to enhance the quality of care delivered to clients and their families.

AlayaCare was chosen for its modern and configurable platform that provides valuable clinical insights for decision support across the organization's care spectrum. This new client-centric solution will open efficiencies through modernization and standardization of processes for increased automation that reduce repetitive tasks, giving Carefor staff more time to deliver quality client care.

"All home and community care organizations must undergo the digital transformation journey to realize operational efficiencies as demand for in-home care grows. Carefor is no different," said Steve Perry, CEO Carefor Health & Community Services. "After working with KPMG to establish a formalized selection process we chose AlayaCare based on its end-to-end offerings that manage the entire client journey via a cloud-based platform easily accessible to our back-office team and front-line providers out in the field," added Perry.

"AlayaCare is built to offer an end-to-end extensible platform that can be configured to address specific workflows for organizations like Carefor, helping them to benefit from all the operational advantages that come with it," said Adrian Schauer, CEO and founder of AlayaCare. "Our war on repetitive tasks, for optimized schedules and visits with actionable data and insights will positively impact Carefor staff and their clients for better outcomes," added Schauer.

About Carefor

Carefor is the largest charitable health, homecare and community services organization across Eastern Ontario dedicated to enriching lives by giving adults choice for living life to the fullest. Carefor's holistic approach supports people who want to maintain their independence at home, those looking to remain active and social, and is here for families who need healthcare, personal support or alternate living when life's circumstances change. Learn more at carefor.ca

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare offers an end-to-end platform for governments, home care businesses, and community care providers to manage the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, route optimization, billing and payments, and visit verification. AlayaCare is a cloud-based solution accessible via desktop and mobile app—combining in-person and virtual care for providers around the world. For more information, visit: www.alayacare.com

