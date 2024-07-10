Alarming Rise in Exploitation, Sextortion, Hate and Misogyny Require New Approaches to Prevention and Education

TORONTO, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Recent trends show a stark increase of youth online sexual exploitation and sextortion across Canada. According to Cybertip, there has been an 88% increase in sextortion reports between 2022 and 2023. The RCMP regards sextortion as "a growing threat affecting our youth, particularly those in the 14 to 24 age range" who are targeted through popular social media channels.

White Ribbon is responding to this urgent need by hosting an event with the RCMP and Canadian educators to increase awareness of the latest trends of online sexual exploitation, sex trafficking and sextortion, and highlight innovative, evidence-based prevention resources.

The event will feature a presentation by the RCMP's National Youth Services and Sensitive and Specialized Investigative Services, followed by a roundtable discussion with educators focused on identifying warning signs, prevention strategies, calls to action, and available resources to the concerning rise of online sexual exploitation and sextortion.

Educators, parents, youth workers, the media, and the broad community are asked to join us to help address this growing issue. The virtual event will take place on July 11, at 1 PM EST. Registration is open and free of charge .

White Ribbon has more than 30 years of experience working closely with Canadian educators to create innovative resources to promote the safety and well-being of youth and engage boys and men as allies to prevent all forms of gender-based violence and discrimination.

"We are seeing online sexual exploitation and sextortion happening at truly concerning rates. We call on educators, educational partners, including Unions, and school boards to join our efforts to address the sudden rise of harm towards youth in digital spaces." - Humberto Carolo, Chief Executive Officer, White Ribbon

White Ribbon works to engage men and boys in the prevention of gender-based violence by promoting equity and transforming social norms. We challenge and support men and boys to realize their potential to be part of the solution to ending all forms of gender-based violence. White Ribbon is the world's largest movement of men and boys working to end gender-based violence. Please visit our website at www.whiteribbon.ca .

Organization Contact for Media Inquiries: David Garzon, Director of Marketing and Communications, White Ribbon, +1 416-920-6684 x 17, [email protected]