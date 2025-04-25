The Silent Crisis in the Education System

MONTREAL, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The associations representing principals, vice-principals and administrators in the school network are today sounding the alarm. For it has become necessary to denounce the government's ongoing indifference to our working conditions, to our vital role in the education system, and to the persistent lack of recognition we have endured for far too long. This disregard is reflected in the lack of progress on the renewal of our members' working conditions.

Since April 2023, we have been asking to meet with government leaders to discuss important remuneration stakes that make recruitment problematic. Our requests have been ignored.

Meanwhile, other groups in the public sector have obtained substantial improvements in their terms and conditions of employment, leading to settlements. For example, in addition to salary increases, teachers have received significant funding to improve their working conditions, support we consider entirely legitimate. The same is true of other unionized groups. Yet, after four months of discussions, the government remains inflexible and has shown no willingness to consider the sectoral demands of the administrators responsible for supervising various school personnel.

This inequitable treatment has led to an absurd situation: the employees we supervise sometimes earn as much, or even more than, the members we represent. This phenomenon, distinguished by a diminishing salary gap or even salary inversion, is not only unfair but also a menace to the long-term sustainability of our education system. It compromises the attractiveness of our profession and seriously hampers the renewal of the next generation of leaders. Already, management positions are struggling to be filled, departures are multiplying, and burnout is becoming the norm.

We are also among the lowest paid administrators in the country, lagging behind our colleagues in other provinces by as much as 20%. We need to catch up, and not just with the same pay rises granted to unionized staff!

Yet our reality is one of limitless commitment to educational success, which translates into an undefined and largely extendable workweeks, and ever-increasing responsibilities. Can the government fully recognize this contribution at its true value?

Despite our letters, appeals and proposals, the government remains silent. There has been no acknowledgement of receipt, nor authentic openness to negotiate. This silence is unacceptable and compels us to intensify our efforts to obtain fair recognition for our members.

We are determined to continue our mobilization. School administrators refuse to be the forgotten members of the education system. We urgently need to recognize the strategic importance of our work and take concrete steps to increase its value. Without school administrators, the smooth running of schools is compromised.

Quebec's education system deserves better. It's time to act.

Jean-François Parent, Président directeur général, Association québécoise des cadres scolaires (AQCS)

Kathleen Legault, Présidente, Association montréalaise des directions d'établissements scolaires (Amdes)

Guylaine Cormier, Présidente, Association des cadres scolaires du Grand Montréal (ACSGM)

Julie Carpentier, Présidente, Association Of Administrators Of English Schools Of Quebec

(AAESQ)

Carl Ouellet, Président, Association québécoise du personnel de direction des écoles (AQPDE)

Nicolas Prévost, Président, Fédération québécoise des directions d'établissements (FQDE)

SOURCE Association montréalaise des directions d'établissements scolaires

Pour renseignements : Catherine Escojido, 514.927-8807, [email protected]