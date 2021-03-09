Alaris Announces Partial Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option

All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars

CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") announces today that under its bought deal financing (the "Offering") which closed on March 3, 2021, the underwriters of the Offering have partially exercised and concluded their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 596,875 trust units of the Trust (the "Trust Units") at the offering price of $16.00 per Trust Unit for additional gross proceeds of $9,550,000. As a result of closing of the over-allotment option, Alaris issued an aggregate of 5,909,375 Trust Units pursuant to the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $94,550,000. The net proceeds from the exercise of over-allotment option will be used by Alaris to repay outstanding indebtedness under its subsidiary's credit facility (the "Facility"), including amounts recently drawn to fund Alaris' recently announced investments in Brown & Settle Investments, LLC and 3E, LLC.

The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Cormark Securities Inc., CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and RBC Capital Markets (collectively, the "Underwriters").

In connection with the closing of the over-allotment option, Alaris and the Underwriters have agreed to terminate the remaining and unexercised portion of the over-allotment option and the Underwriters have advised Alaris that all distribution activities relating the Offering have ceased.

About the Trust:

Alaris, through its subsidiaries, provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions, dividends or interest (collectively, "Partner Distributions") with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders. Partner Distributions are adjusted annually based on the percentage change of a "top-line" financial performance measure such as gross margin or same store sales and rank in priority to the owner's common equity position.

This press release is not an offer of Trust Units for sale in the United States. The Trust Units may not be offered or sold in the United States. Alaris has not registered and will not register the Units under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Alaris does not intend to engage in a public offering of Trust Units in the United States. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, nor shall there be any sale of, the Trust Units in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of "safe harbor" provisions under applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, management's expectations, intentions and beliefs concerning the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under the Facility. Many of these statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" or similar words or the negative thereof. By their nature, forward-looking statements require Alaris to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Key assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that the net proceeds of the Offering will be used in the manner set forth herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees or assurances of future performance. The actual results of the Trust could materially differ from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of certain risk factors, including, but not limited to that the use of proceeds from the Offering as described herein may change. The forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Alaris undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

