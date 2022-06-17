Alameda Ventures Acquires Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd.

TORONTO, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Alameda Research Ventures LLC ("Alameda") reported that it acquired 14,957,265 common and variable voting shares (the "Shares") of Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager") for total consideration of US$35,000,000, or approximately US$2.34 per Share, pursuant to a private placement by Voyager on May 20, 2022. The Shares represented approximately 7.6% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company as of May 31, 2022.

Prior to the acquisition of the Shares, an affiliate of Alameda, Alameda Ventures Ltd., beneficially owned 7,723,995 Shares of Voyager, which represented approximately 3.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares on May 31, 2022. Following the acquisition of the Shares, Alameda and its affiliate collectively own or exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 22,681,260 Shares, representing approximately 11.56% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Voyager as of May 31, 2022.

Alameda acquired the Shares for investment purposes. Alameda may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Company. For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Alameda under applicable Canadian securities laws, please see Voyager's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Alameda's address is 2000 Center Street, 4th Floor, Berkeley, California 94704. Alameda is a limited liability company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware engaged in private investment activities.

