Al Leong Steps Down as CEO, S4FECHAIN

HONG KONG and TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, S4FEChain announced that Al Leong decided to step down as CEO of S4FECHAIN effective immediately.

Due to his increasing time commitments as Partner of Amazix, the leading blockchain marketing agency, Al Leong decided that a new CEO would be in a better position to lead S4FECHAIN through its launch and commercial success. Leong will transition to an Advisory role, and assist in the search for a new CEO.

