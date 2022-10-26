Al Green Studio celebrates 20th anniversary: Philanthropic legacy lives on through sculptors

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Al Green Sculpture Studio and School is pleased to announce ENSEMBLE, their first exhibition since the pandemic, will open tomorrow at Gallery 1313 located at 1313 Queen St. West. This collection will feature new works from studio members and is the first in person showing in 3 years. This much anticipated exhibition falls on the 20th anniversary of Al Green Sculpture Studio and School, a not-for-profit charitable organization built on pillars of accessibility and inclusivity.

Celina Caesar-Chavannes leads discussion with (L to R) Ron Chapman, Frantz Brent-Harris, W.W. Hung and Xavier Allen. Photo credit: Tom Sandler (CNW Group/Al Green Sculpture Studio)

The celebrations around this milestone anniversary kicked off earlier this month with the premier of Gift of the Artist: Inside the Al Green Sculpture Studio, a documentary film by international award-winning filmmaker Ron Chapman. The highlight of the event was a rigorous panel discussion and highly engaged Q&A session moderated by former MP and best-selling author Celina Caesar-Chavannes.

For director Ron Chapman, the event marked a personal milestone as an artist himself: "Telling a story through the lens of artists, triggered a profound turning point for me as it brought me back to my roots," says Chapman. "We forget sometimes that when we create, whether it's a sculpture or film or song...the act of creating something from our imagination is by definition, art. Seeing it that way gives us license and courage to embrace our inner artist wholeheartedly to create authentic forms of expression."

ENSEMBLE will feature works from some of the artists featured in Gift of the Artist: inside the Al Green Sculpture Studio, including Xavier Allen and Frantz Brent-Harris. The exhibit will run October 27 – November 5, 2022, Wednesday to Saturday.

It was the vision of founder Al Green (1925-2016) who was an entrepreneur, sculptor, philanthropist and Order of Canada recipient, that anyone with the desire to sculpt regardless of prior experience should have a welcoming, inclusive, accessible environment in which to learn and develop their skills.

To stay up to date on information on Al Green Sculpture Studio events or for more information, visit www.algreensculpture.com or call 416-963-9909.

