Aktion Associates Announces Leadership Changes

MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Aktion Associates, a leading national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider serving the Architecture, Engineering & Construction, Distribution, and Manufacturing industries, announced several strategic leadership changes to support the company's continued growth. A transitional phase will conclude on Dec. 31, 2024, with changes effective January 1, 2025.

Jonathan Monroe has been appointed Vice President of the Construction & Real Estate (CRE) Division. Brian LaMee joins Aktion as Vice President of the Architecture, Engineering & Professional Services (AES) Division. Dave Mullins has been named Vice President of Aktion Associates ULC.

"These leadership changes come at a crucial time for Aktion Associates as we expand into new markets, add next-generation solutions, and launch our own proprietary industry software solutions," said Scott Irwin, Aktion Associates CEO. "Jonathan, Brian, and Dave are tremendous additions to our leadership team. I look forward to partnering with each new member of our team as we execute our growth strategies and expand the value we deliver to the customer base."

Jonathan Monroe Appointed Vice President of CRE Division

Jonathan Monroe will take the helm of the CRE Division and leverage his extensive experience in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction sectors to grow the division. Monroe will lead efforts to expand the division's service offerings and collaborate with Sales Manager Tarry Schabel and Director of Service Delivery Colette Bashir. Steve Handly, current CRE Division Vice President, will transition to a Senior Industry Consultant role on Jan 1, 2025.

Monroe will oversee sales and service delivery for key software solutions, including Sage Intacct, Sage 100 Contractor, and Sage 300 CRE, Sage Estimating and Independent Software Vendor (ISV) solutions. His team of software engineers and application consultants supports 4500+ current customers using Sage Intacct for Construction, Sage 100 Contractor, Sage 300 CRE and Sage Estimating.

Monroe previously served as Vice President of the AES Division. Prior to joining Aktion, Monroe held several management positions with Central Consulting Group, a Deltek Value Added Reseller, including VP Client Services; Managing Consultant; and Senior Consultant.

Monroe earned his MBA in Business Administration and bachelor's degree in business administration/computer information systems from the University of Mary, graduating with honors. Monroe was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in 2005 where he served as an Electronics Specialist.

Brian LaMee Joins Aktion as Vice President of AES Division

Former Deltek executive Brian LaMee has joined Aktion Associates as Vice President of the AES Division. He brings extensive experience in A&E industry applications and marketing strategies. LaMee will assume full leadership responsibilities on January 1, 2025, following a transition period with current Vice President Jonathan Monroe.

LaMee will manage a team of sales and consulting professionals specializing in Deltek Vantagepoint, Vision, Ajera, Project Information Management (PIM), Replicon, Deltek Talent Management, and other Deltek legacy software. In addition to his AES division and Deltek responsibilities, LaMee will foster strong relationships with our Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partners.

Prior to joining Aktion, LaMee held several leadership positions with Deltek over his 14 years, including Solutions Engineer and Vice President of Product Marketing. Before Deltek, LaMee was a Business Solutions advisor at Microsoft.

LaMee earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing and Management from Ohio Northern University.

Dave Mullins Named Vice President of Aktion Associates, ULC Canadian Operations

Dave Mullins has joined Aktion Associates, ULC as Vice President of our Canadian Operations. Mullins will assume leadership responsibilities on January 1, 2025, following a transition period with current Vice President, Kerry Mann. It is Aktion's intent to transition Mann to a new leadership role effective January 1, 2025.

Mullins will oversee all sales, application consultants and software engineers in delivering Sage Intacct Construction and Acumatica solutions to the Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries in Canada. Mullins will oversee the future launch of Aktion's Infor CloudSuite Distribution, Deltek Vantagepoint and Aktion Managed Infrastructure & Cloud Services practices to the Canadian market.

In his 13-year career at Infor, Mullins held several roles including Vice President, Channels; Director, Canada - Distribution ERP; and Director, North America Channels - Distribution ERP. Before joining Infor in 2012, Mullins held several leadership roles at technology solution firms. He started his career developing distribution, project, and insurance software in Newfoundland, Canada.

About Aktion

Aktion Associates delivers industry-specific and market-leading application solutions to the Architecture & Engineering, Construction, Wholesale Distribution and Manufacturing industries. We couple these application solutions with proven business process transformation skills that deliver the best Net Promoter Scores in the ERP industry for small and medium-sized businesses. Our investment in our company-owned cloud and managed service platform allows us to deliver the total solution with award-winning speed and cost-effectiveness. With a base of nearly 7000 customers and a workforce of 280 employees, we have the scope and scale to manage an ERP cloud migration. Visit www.aktion.com.

