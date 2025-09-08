MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aktion Associates, a leading ERP software reseller and IT consulting firm headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Deltek practice from AMR Group, a Toronto-based Deltek Partner and one of Canada's most respected providers of Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint solutions for architecture, engineering, and consulting firms.

This strategic acquisition expands Aktion's Canadian footprint to include Deltek solutions. With the integration of the AMR Group, Aktion strengthens its position as the largest Deltek value-added reseller (VAR) across the U.S. and Canada, while deepening its service offerings to architecture, engineering, and consulting firms with additional Canada-based expertise. Additionally, Aktion has invested in being a data-driven VAR, helping customers migrate data, integrate data, and provide analytics on data.

"AMR Group has built a strong legacy supporting Deltek clients in the Canadian architecture, engineering, and consulting sectors," said Scott Irwin, CEO of Aktion Associates. "Their deep industry knowledge, experienced team, and loyal customer base make them a perfect cultural and strategic fit for Aktion as we continue our growth across North America."

Founded nearly 38 years ago, AMR Group has been a trusted Deltek partner in Canada, delivering expert software implementation, consulting, and support services. As part of the acquisition, over 100 Canadian Deltek customers and all the AMR team members will transition to Aktion. The Canadian operation will continue to be led by Dave Mullins, Vice President of Aktion's Canada Division, ensuring a seamless customer experience and ongoing service excellence.

"My team and I are very pleased to begin a new chapter in our history with Aktion," said Barry Goman, Managing Director of AMR. "We're fortunate to have found an organization that matches up so well with our customer-first culture and long-term goals. I'm certainly excited about the future and with talented Aktion teammates in place, providing our clients with an even higher level of Deltek consulting and customer services – in the remaining months of 2025 and beyond."

The acquisition significantly strengthens Aktion's portfolio across the architecture, engineering, consulting, and construction industry, aligning with its broader strategy to deliver comprehensive digital transformation solutions spanning ERP, cloud, and managed services. With this move, Aktion now supports over 8,500 customers throughout the United States and Canada, backed by strategic partnerships with Deltek, Sage, Acumatica, Infor, and other industry leaders.

This expansion combines Aktion's leading Deltek industry application and technical consultants, supported by a lean implementation methodology to accelerate time-to-value. Aktion's Vision/Vantagepoint Network Operations Center (NOC) and support operations ensure high-performance delivery and ongoing optimization of Deltek Cloud and Managed Service offerings. Customers also benefit from A&E industry-based, data-driven IP tools, including a robust Vantagepoint Data Migration Toolset and pre-built, role-based Vantagepoint Data Analytics. These innovations empower firms to unlock deeper insights, streamline operations, and drive strategic growth.

About Aktion

Headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, Aktion Associates is a North American ERP software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architecture & Engineering, Construction, Wholesale Distribution, and Manufacturing industries. With over 250 employees and 8,500 customers, Aktion delivers a full suite of technology services, including ERP consulting, managed IT, cloud hosting, and cybersecurity solutions. Our investment in Aktion's company-owned cloud and managed service platform allows us to deliver a complete technology solution cost-effectively and efficiently. Visit www.aktion.com .

About AMR Group

AMR Group is a Canadian Deltek Partner serving architecture, engineering, and consulting firms across the country. With nearly 36 years of industry experience, AMR specializes in Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint evaluation, implementation, training, and consulting services. For more information, visit www.amrgroup.ca.

