Aktion Associates Acquires Acumatica and Legacy Sage Practice From Canadian-based MNP

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., a national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries, announces the acquisition of the Acumatica and legacy Sage practices from MNP, a leading Canadian professional services firm. This acquisition transitions 500 Acumatica and Sage customers and the MNP team members who support them into Aktion's portfolio. To ensure a smooth transition and continuous service excellence, Aktion has established a wholly owned Canadian entity, Aktion Associates ULC. This initiative underscores Aktion's commitment to becoming the largest value-added reseller (VAR) in North America servicing its target markets with industry-leading solutions.

This acquisition of 500 customers and employees across eight provinces provides Aktion with a launch point to cover the entire Canadian market. "Aktion will use this Sage and Acumatica customer base as a footprint to launch our Infor, Deltek, and Managed Service Provider (MSP) business divisions in Canada," said Aktion CEO Scott E. Irwin. "Aktion Associates ULC is a fully compliant tax-paying entity in Canada and we're ready to deliver unparalleled value and solutions to our Canadian clients. A pivotal aspect of this acquisition is the inclusion of the highly skilled team who support these customers. This team brings an in-depth knowledge of Acumatica and Sage systems, and the clients they support, ensuring service standards continue to be met and are our top priority."

"The decision to transition this part of our business to Aktion reflects MNP's commitment to doing what is best for our clients and our people," said Tanya Knight, Executive Vice President, Clients and Services, MNP. "We truly see this as giving our clients the very best of both worlds; access to Aktion's exceptional team of Acumatica and legacy Sage specialists, alongside MNP's experience and expertise across a broad range of digital and professional services. Both firms are committed to delivering outstanding client service and we look forward to working together, in the future."

The new customers will have access to Aktion's complete suite of IT services. Aktion's offerings include specialized network and software engineering, application and industry-specific consulting, and robust cloud and managed services tailored to the unique needs of our focused industries.

About Aktion

Aktion Associates delivers industry-specific and market-leading application solutions to the Architecture & Engineering, Construction, Wholesale Distribution and Manufacturing industries. We couple these application solutions with proven business process transformation skills that deliver the best Net Promoter Scores in the industry for small and medium-size businesses. Our investment in our company-owned cloud and managed services platform is what further allows us to deliver a complete technology solution cost-effectively and efficiently. Visit www.aktion.com.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

For further information: Libby Beemer, Corporate Communications, Aktion Associates, Inc., 419.794.2503, [email protected]