The study underscores Akkodis' integration of AI across its sustainability solutions and the incorporation of diversity and inclusion into its business model as key differentiators.

ZURICH, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Akkodis, a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader, is delighted to announce that it has been named an 'Enterprise Innovator' in a report by HFS Research, a leading global research and analyst firm. The report titled, "HFS Horizons: Sustainability Services, 2024" examined 25 service providers across value propositions, innovation capabilities, GTM strategies, and market impact criteria.

Akkodis Named ‘Enterprise Innovator’ in HFS Horizons Sustainability Services, 2024 Report

After an analysis of service capabilities including advisory, frameworks, tools, and solutions as well as services through various delivery models, Akkodis was designated as Horizon 2 – "Enterprise Innovator". Enterprise Innovators are not only recognized for delivering functional (primarily compliance based) transformation but also enterprise transformation, driving distinct sustainability services that link sustainability to all parts of an organization.

The report highlights market trends where emerging technologies are helping companies enhance data management, streamline ESG reporting, and implement net-zero strategies. It underscores Akkodis' comprehensive sustainability offerings, which integrate technologies such as AI, GenAI, IoT, and blockchain, positioning these as key differentiators. The report also emphasizes the company's strong focus on circular economy principles and extended producer responsibility, including resource reuse, recycling, and designing products for disassembly and longevity. Additionally, it notes how Akkodis has embedded diversity and inclusion into its business model, particularly in sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and the gig economy.

The study also acknowledges Akkodis' growth in sustainability services across industries such as energy, healthcare, manufacturing and financial services, its expansion of partnerships with firms such as Salesforce, Microsoft, and Siemens as well as its ability to offer tailored sustainability solutions, increasing its impact and expertise in this space.

Jan Gupta, President, Akkodis said, "This ranking reflects Akkodis' expertise and advisory-led approach to sustainability. Our sustainability offerings deliver key outcomes, such as reduced lifecycle emissions, improved resource efficiency, CO 2 tracking, and better regulatory compliance. He continued, "At Akkodis, we believe 'Tech for Good' is essential, and that the Smart Industry transformation must be a driver of sustainable transformation. Smart Industry can serve as a powerful change agent, bridging the digital divide and fostering a more inclusive world. Our clients trust us to innovate with purpose, helping them make a positive impact on both the planet and society."

Josh Matthews, Practice Leader for Sustainability, HFS Research, said, "Akkodis is carving a path for technology-driven sustainability. It embeds circular economy principles with data-driven strategies and a blueprint of technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT into the product lifecycle." Nandini Tare, Associate Practice Leader, HFS Research, added: "Akkodis optimizes and integrates sustainability in every phase of the value chain across industries. This allows the company to empower enterprises and industries to have a scalable impact on their ESG commitments."

Learn more about Sustainability at Akkodis on https://www.akkodis.com/en/about/sustainability.

