Akinisie Sivuarapik named Nord-du-Québec Artist of the Year

"Akinisie Sivuarapik is a beloved, relevant, and important artist. Her contribution is essential to the preservation, transmission, and revitalization of katajjaniq (throat singing), an Inuit cultural treasure. She has had an enormous impact, not only on her community, but also on all of Québec." – CALQ jury statement

About Akinisie Sivuarapik

Akinisie Sivuarapik is a throat-singing (katajjaniq) artist from Puvirnituq, Nunavik. Growing up in her community, she was always drawn to this art, which she learned from her grandmother Mary Sivuarapik. "There are more girls than boys in my family, so throat singing was how we came together and had fun with my grandmother. I love throat singing, because my grandmother taught me it was something to cherish." Her mastery of the ancestral art has led to performances around the world, including in Corsica, Germany, Norway, France, Greenland, Belgium, and Austria. In 2018, she was part of the show Chaakapesh, the Trickster's Quest with the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, performed in Montréal, before heading north to six Indigenous communities. In addition to her stage career, Akinisie Sivuarapik teaches throat singing to youth in Nunavik and Nunavut.

The Prix du CALQ – Artiste de l'année au Nord-du-Québec (Nord-du-Quebec Artist of the Year)

Accompanied by a cash award of $10,000, this prize recognizes artists or writers who have distinguished themselves for the vibrancy of their career and the excellence of their recent work. This prize is the result of a partnership between the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, which is responsible for managing the program, and the Administration régionale Baie-James and the Avataq Cultural Institute, who promote the call for applications and award the prize.

About Avataq

Created in 1980, the Avataq Cultural Institute is dedicated to protecting and promoting the language and culture of Nunavimmiut (Inuit in Nunavik). In the spring of 2009, Avataq set up a department called Aumaaggiivik, the Nunavik Arts Secretariat, with the financial assistance of the Kativik Regional Government and Makivik Corporation. Taking its name from the Inuktitut word meaning "the place where sparks are born," Aumaaggiivik was created with the goal of promoting the arts in Nunavik, as well as encouraging economic development and the creation of long-term employment in the region's arts and culture sector. To this end, it supports artists in all disciplines (visual arts, music, media arts, literature, story-telling, etc.) by advancing their careers through a program of grants and specialized training. Aumaaggiivik also provides artistic residencies, and supports the creation of local infrastructures to provide workspaces for artists and promote the arts both within and outside the region.

