AJAs Finalists To Be Announced

HALIFAX, NS, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Atlantic Journalism Awards has announced they will release the FINALISTS list next Tuesday, May 18 at 11 AM ADT for the 2020 competition.. The list includes three finalists in each of the 28 journalism categories, plus student journalism awards. The online list allows anyone to view the finalists' stories and visuals.

The Atlantic Journalism Hall of Fame inductees will be announced on May 25, 2021.

The gold and silver AJAs winners will be announced in early June 2021.

The AJAs is celebrating its 40th year of honouring journalistic excellence in Atlantic Canada.

