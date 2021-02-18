AJAs Deadline Nearing

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Atlantic Canadian journalists are reminded to submit their newspaper, magazine, radio, television, online stories and images to this year's 40th Atlantic Journalism Awards, (AJAs). Nominations can also be made to induct worthy journalists and journalism builders into the Atlantic Journalism Hall of Fame. Go to www.AJAs.ca for entry details, category descriptions and judge's guidelines. The deadline for submissions is midnight Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Entries are reviewed by panels of judges from coast to coast and three finalists from each category are announced in April. The gold and silver winners will be presented during a virtual showcase in the spring.

For further information: Bill Skerrett, [email protected] or 902-478-6026

