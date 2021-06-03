AJAs Announces 2020 Student Winners
Jun 03, 2021, 13:23 ET
HALIFAX, NS, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Atlantic Journalism Awards (AJAs) is pleased to announce the 2020 student winners. For more information, please visit www.ajas.ca .
AJAs Journalism Prize: Cindy Nguyen – Holland College – Charlottetown, PEI.
Atlantic Lottery Achievement Award: Rose Murphy – University of King's College – Halifax, NS.
CWA/SCA Canada Student Award of Excellence: Maria Tobin – Nova Scotia Community College – Dartmouth, NS.
Geoff Stirling Memorial Journalism Award: Dylan Murphy – College of the North Atlantic – St. John's, NL.
Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship: Marykate O'Neill – College of the North Atlantic – St. John's, NL.
Province of Nova Scotia Scholarship: Travis Devonport – University of King's College –Halifax, NS.
Tune in to our Twitter page next week for the big reveal. The AJAs finalists will be announced on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at @atlanticjawards.
