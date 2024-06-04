AJAC's EcoRun 2024 Kicks Off in Beautiful Quebec, Celebrating the Latest Green Vehicles in Exciting New Format

BELOEIL, QC, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) began its 12th annual EcoRun on Tuesday, a three-day event showcasing the latest high-efficiency vehicles available to Canadian drivers. This year's event returns to la Belle Province, featuring 14 journalists from across the country, and vehicles ranging from Hyundai's Kona to the Lucid Air.

Since its inception, AJAC's EcoRun has shone a spotlight on the vehicles that shift the needle of sustainability, from the original hybrids to the latest full-electric models. After last year's picturesque road trip through British Columbia, the rolling showcase heads to Quebec as it represents a hotbed for green vehicles, not only in the high adoption rate and available rebates, but abundant clean hydro power as well as key manufacturing projects. As ever, this event would not be possible without the support of our manufacturer partners, as well as event sponsors Electric Mobility Canada and FLO.

"Electric Mobility Canada is thrilled to again be a part of such a fantastic event," said Daniel Breton, President and CEO of Electric Mobility Canada. "The EcoRun by AJAC is an important initiative as it gives auto journalists first-hand experience with a variety of electric vehicles, which in turn, educates the consumers who read their work. This year's event in Quebec will offer real world experiences for the participants that will help better inform Canadian EV buyers through the journalists' writings."

This year sees a shake-up to the event format. While journalists will still take part in a road trip, swapping into various hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles on the way, AJAC has added a new activity component. These activities include a team-based relay race—including a mandatory public charging stop—and a back-to-back comparison between an internal combustion engine (ICE) car and its hybrid replacement. Journalists will also be tasked with exploring just how far an electric vehicle (EV) can go on a single percent of charge. This format change is designed to provide more direct, hands-on data for the attending journalists, who in turn can use it to educate (and entertain) their readers, viewers, and listeners.

As in previous years, journalists will be scored on their efficiency performance throughout the program. The AJAC journalist with the highest overall efficiency across all their driven vehicles will win the coveted Green Jersey. Current AJAC president Evan Williams is the two-time defending champion.

"I couldn't be more excited to once again lend a hand in organizing AJAC's EcoRun. Together, this year's committee has put together a truly special event," said Kyle Patrick, EcoRun co-chair, AJAC board member, and lead road test editor for AutoGuide.com. "We know cost of living is a major concern in households across the country, and have made that a guiding principle in crafting a whole new event format for this year, with real-world testing that provides honest, repeatable results for Canadian motorists. To be able to have this year's event in la Belle Province is another treat, as Quebec leads Eastern Canada on EV adoption and clean energy. Along with our partners and event sponsors, we can't wait to welcome journalists from all over Canada."

Follow along as the adventure unfolds by watching the hashtag #EcoRun across social media.

About Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, its primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of its members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About Electric Mobility Canada

Electric Mobility Canada Electric Mobility Canada is the unifying and authoritative voice for the transition to electric transportation across Canada. Founded in 2006, EMC is the national industry association that enables and accelerates the transition to sustainable electric mobility through advocacy, collaboration, education, and thought leadership, with the ultimate goal of creating a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous future for all Canadians.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 100,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America with facilities in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

