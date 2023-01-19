Platform features enhanced driving dynamics and responsiveness

Base trim includes Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC), class-leading 11 airbags, standard third-row seats and advanced safety technology including automatic rear emergency brake

Feature laden lower trims include power panoramic roof, telematics, and 20-inch wheels; Mid trim includes a feature list normally reserved for top packages

Choice of drivetrain includes an impressive plug-in hybrid option

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) announced that the Mitsubishi Outlander has been named the "Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023." Recently completely re-designed and re-engineered, the Outlander is the company's flagship delivering safety, confident performance and striking, distinctive appearance both outside and within.

2023 Outlander PHEV (CNW Group/Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada)

"This selection is an honour and an important recognition of the performance, style, and excitement the Outlander delivers to Canadian families," confirms Steve Carter, Director, Marketing at Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc. "Mitsubishi continues to offer value for consumers by providing its long list of safety and comfort features plus remarkable reliability throughout its trim levels. Every Outlander delivers comfort and esthetics usually found only on top trims. As a result, Canadian drivers have chosen the Outlander in record numbers."

AJAC journalist members, who collectively comprise the most esteemed group of professional automotive media in Canada, submitted more than 1700 ballots over nearly an entire calendar year. As in recent years, the 2023 Award program considered vehicles that are newly redesigned, refreshed, and carried over from previous model years, provided a minimum number of ballots were submitted by AJAC journalists. These professional journalists test entries on the same roads and in the same conditions experienced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast.

The winner of the category was announced today at the Montreal International Auto Show voted from a finalist group of three vehicles in each of 12 categories. Now named the top vehicle in its category, Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada, the Mitsubishi Outlander is in the running to be named 2023 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year. That honour will be revealed as part of the opening ceremonies for the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto on February 16, 2023.

About the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

As the best-equipped Mitsubishi ever sold in Canada, the Outlander offers an impressive array of standard and available advanced driver assistance systems to increase driver convenience, confidence, and safety.

Powering the all-new Outlander is a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine mated to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Fuel economy for this vehicle is 9.7 (City) /7.9 (Highway) /8.9 (Combined).

Mitsubishi's rally-derived Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system is standard from base trim. This system provides drivers with six drive modes to adjust the electronically controlled AWD system, allowing drivers to feel more confident in all road conditions.

Powering the all-new Outlander PHEV is an upgraded twin motor AWD (114HP front motor and 134HP rear motor) S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system providing ideal longitudinal torque distribution control delivering safety, security, and comfort in all road conditions.

Longer range is provided by a larger drive battery as well as a larger fuel tank. The electric-only range has been expanded to 61 km while the overall range has been increased to 687 km using both the gasoline engine and twin electric motors.

Families can be assured that a wide array of driver assistance and safety features are standard right from base including Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Automatic High Beam (AHB), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), and a class-leading 11 air bags.

Every 2023 Outlander comes with one of the industry's leading warranties: a 10-year/160,000-km powertrain limited warranty; 5-year/100,000-km new vehicle limited warranty; and 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program. The all-new 2023 Outlander PHEV additionally comes with a 10-year/160,000-km lithium-ion battery limited warranty

(Please refer to https://www.mitsubishi-motors.ca/ for complete details and disclaimers.)

About Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada , Inc.

Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada is the sales, service, parts, and marketing arm for Japan's Mitsubishi Motors. With a product range consisting of Mirage sub-compact car, RVR sub-compact crossover, Eclipse Cross compact sport utility and Outlander/Outlander PHEV compact sport utility. MMSCAN supports its dealerships with a head office team and parts distribution centre both located in Mississauga, Ontario. Established in 2002, MMSCAN and its dealerships employ over 1,200 people in communities large and small.

For further information: Media Contact: Steve Carter | Director, Marketing, Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc., 905-483-3569, [email protected]