Winners to be announced Thursday February 15, 2024, at the Canadian International AutoShow

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Twenty of Canada's best vehicles have been revealed as the semi-finalists for this year's Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), presented by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).

Under a new format for 2024, the Awards have been simplified into four categories:

Canadian Car of the Year

Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Canadian Electric Car of the Year

Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year

Voting is conducted by the expert journalists of AJAC, in a two-stage process. In Stage 1, now complete, journalists have named their favourites in each category. After collation of the votes cast, the semi-finalists for each award – the Top 5 Vehicles in Canada – have now been revealed as follows:

The five semi-finalists for 2024 Canadian Car of the Year are:

Acura Integra Type S

Honda Accord

Subaru Impreza

Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota Prius

The five semi-finalists for 2024 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year are:

Genesis GV70

Honda CR-V

Mazda CX-90

Subaru Crosstrek

Toyota Grand Highlander

The five semi-finalists for 2024 Canadian Electric Car of the Year are:

BMW i4

Genesis Electrified G80

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Lucid Air

Toyota Prius Prime

The five semi-finalists for 2024 Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year are:

Genesis Electrified GV70

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV9

Mazda CX-90 Plug-In Hybrid

Nissan Ariya

All 2024 model year vehicles are eligible for the CCOTY Awards – some XXX in all – including those newly designed, recently refreshed, and carried over from last year.

The expert jurors are based right across Canada, from Vancouver to Halifax. CCOTY is Canada's ONLY vehicle awards scheme in which the jurors drive every vehicle they vote on. Vehicles are tested on the same roads and in the same conditions faced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast every day, as well as at AJAC's annual TestFest event held each October.

"The 20 AJAC Canadian Car of the Year Award semi-finalists are the vehicles that our members have found to be the cars, trucks, and SUVs best suited to the needs of drivers in Canada," said AJAC President Evan Williams.

"AJAC is the largest group of automotive journalists in the country, which gives us an unparalleled depth of expertise and knowledge when it comes to road testing vehicles. We have members from coast to coast and each one drives every vehicle they vote on in real-world conditions before casting a ballot. Canadian Car of the Year is the only program in the country that can say that. It's something we're extremely proud of, and it's something we believe lets Canadians know that they can be confident in our results and that these vehicles are the stand-outs in their respective classes."

After the finalists are announced in January, the winners to be revealed Thursday February 15, 2024 at the Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS) in Toronto. Results from AJAC journalist member ballots are audited by international accounting firm KPMG and remain under wraps until the moment the envelopes are opened.

"We are excited to again be partnering with AJAC for the Canadian Car of the Year Awards," said Jason Campbell, General Manager Canadian International AutoShow. "The debut of the indoor EV Test Track at our 50th anniversary AutoShow in 2023 was immensely popular so it's great to see the new Canadian Electric Car of the Year and Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year categories joining the established Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year awards. Congratulations to all the semi-finalists and we look forward to revealing the four winners with AJAC in February."

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About the Canadian International AutoShow

With more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and annual attendance of 350,000, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country's largest consumer show — a leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive. It boasts more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric and autonomous vehicles each year.

About KPMG

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (kpmg.ca) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has more than 7,000 professionals/employees in over 40 locations across Canada serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country. The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

For further information: Evan Williams, AJAC President, T: 902-401-1784 E: [email protected]; Cindy Hawryluk, AJAC Operations & Events Manager, T: 905-978-7239 E: [email protected]