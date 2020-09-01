AJAC Announces Launch of EcoMonth Initiative to Encourage Eco-friendly Driving

National education program highlighting health, environmental, and financial benefits of electrified or fuel-efficient driving to unfold throughout September

MONTREAL and TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - September 2020 is officially EcoMonth, a national initiative launched by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) to increase the visibility of green vehicles and more efficient driving techniques.

For a five-week period from September 1 to October 2, AJAC's inaugural EcoMonth will see top Canadian automotive journalists highlight the ways in which drivers can contribute to cleaner air with electrified and fuel-efficient powertrains, and eco-friendly driving techniques.

Participating journalists from across Canada will use the #AJACecoMonth hashtag to amplify important journalist content on green vehicle test drives, comparison tests, vehicle technologies, and EV charging station network expansions, while detailing the advantages to low or zero emissions vehicles – along with some of the remaining challenges. The program is designed to help consumers make better and more efficient choices that can lead to a reduced environmental impact on the planet, more fuel savings for drivers at a time when finances may be stretched due to COVID-19, and improved overall public health.

Journalists will also have access to a series of digitally presented information sessions, dubbed EcoMonth Click-in Clinics, on various green vehicle topics including academic Canadian research on how various EV adoption rates could reduce emissions-related deaths, or new electric vehicle brand launches.

EcoMonth is supported by Suncor, the proud owner of Petro-Canada, which has recently opened more than 50 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. With locations from Nova Scotia to British Columbia, EV drivers will now be able to travel across the country with access to a fast charge network.

Also supporting EcoMonth is Electrify Canada, whose ultra-fast DC charging stations can be found in Ontario, British Columbia and very soon Quebec. The network plans to open locations in additional provinces by the end of 2020.

"At Electrify Canada, we believe zero-emission vehicles are the future of transportation, and we are working diligently to expand our network of ultra-fast DC chargers to support the electric mobility movement," said Robert Barrosa, chief operating officer at Electrify Canada. "We are pleased to support the EcoMonth initiative to help raise awareness of the many benefits of driving electric and the growing infrastructure in place to provide confidence for those making the transition to electric vehicles."

The initiative grew out of AJAC's annual EcoRun events, with this year's expanded EcoMonth adapted to a more digital and physically distanced program for participants to conform to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

"With public health being top-of-mind these days, this focus on green vehicles, their related technologies, and the promise for cleaner air is more relevant now than ever before," says EcoMonth Chair, Michael Bettencourt.

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is a non-profit association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun/EcoMonth initiatives.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

Petro-Canada, a Suncor business, operates more than 1,500 retail stations and 300 Petro-Pass wholesale locations nationwide. Petro-Canada's retail loyalty program, Petro-Points™, provides Canadians with the opportunity to earn and redeem rewards. Petro-Canada is proud to be a National Partner of the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees, supporting Canadian athletes, coaches and their families for more than 30 years. For more information, visit petro-canada.ca.

About Electrify Canada

Electrify Canada was established in May 2018. Electrify Canada's goal is to promote greater Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) adoption by building a transformative, ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) direct current (DC) charging infrastructure that gives Canadians the speed and reliability to confidently make the switch to electric. For more information, visit electrify-canada.ca.

SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

For further information: Cindy Hawryluk, AJAC Manager, 905-978-7239, [email protected]; Stephanie Wallcraft, AJAC President, 416-888-3762, [email protected]; Dan Heyman, AJAC Vice-President, 604-729-4281, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ajac.ca

