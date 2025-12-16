Aiwyn Seeks 100 Firms for Groundbreaking Tax Pilot Following Column Tax Acquisition

Modern 1040 preparation platform launches, marking first major innovation in tax technology in decades

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aiwyn, the first complete platform for modern accounting firms, today announced it is seeking 100 forward-thinking accounting firms to pilot Aiwyn Tax, the first modern tax engine built for enterprise production use since the early 2000s. Selected firms will gain early access to revolutionary 1040 preparation, review, and filing capabilities for the 2026 tax season while helping shape the future of tax technology.

The pilot program represents a major milestone in Aiwyn's investment in modern tax infrastructure, including the strategic acquisition of Column Tax's proven tax technology, which has successfully processed over 1M returns in production, demonstrating enterprise reliability. This acquisition allowed Aiwyn to compress its development timeline significantly, bringing pilot-ready 1040 capabilities to market in time for the 2026 filing season.

"After years of building technology at Column Tax, joining Aiwyn was the opportunity to finally deliver what accountants have been asking for: a truly modern, complete platform. What excited me most was Aiwyn's commitment to building a comprehensive solution for accountants, not just another point solution that adds to the stack. We're finally building what the profession deserves." said Gavin Nachbar, former CEO of Column Tax and now GM of Tax at Aiwyn.

What Pilot Firms Will Experience

Participating firms will have full access to:

Comprehensive 1040 preparation and filing capabilities

AI-powered tools designed to streamline tax preparation workflows

Modern collaboration features for client and team interaction

Integrated workflow tools for engagement through filing

Direct access to the product team with opportunities to influence development priorities

"At Aiwyn, we believe the best solutions are co-created with the practitioners who use them every day," said Levi Morehouse, President of Aiwyn. "We've built our success by deeply valuing input from the profession and this pilot is no different. The firms who join us will be testing software, but more importantly, they'll be true partners in shaping a platform that reflects the real needs of modern tax professionals."

A Complete Modern Tax Solution

Aiwyn Tax represents the final piece of Aiwyn's comprehensive platform, completing the vision of a fully connected firm and client experience. No more logging into seven different systems. From the moment a client signs an engagement letter to the second their return is e-filed, Aiwyn delivers an end-to-end solution that eliminates the friction tax professionals have tolerated for decades.

The integration of Column Tax's commercially-proven technology and experienced team has been instrumental in accelerating Aiwyn's vision, allowing the company to deliver production-ready capabilities faster while maintaining the high bar for quality and reliability that tax professionals demand.

Application Process

Firms interested in participating in the pilot program can apply at www.aiwyn.ai/tax-waitlist. Selection will prioritize firms committed to innovation, willing to provide active feedback, and representative of diverse firm sizes and specializations. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis with pilot seats allocated beginning January 2026.

About Aiwyn

Aiwyn, Inc. is the first complete platform for modern accounting firms, seamlessly connecting payments, practice management, client experience, and tax preparation. Trusted by 800+ of the leading accounting firms, Aiwyn is building the technology infrastructure that will power the accounting profession for decades to come. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Aiwyn is backed by leading investors including KKR and Bessemer Venture Partners.

For more information about the Aiwyn Tax pilot program, visit aiwyn.ai or contact [email protected].

