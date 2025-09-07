Aiwyn Acquires QuickFee's US Payments Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aiwyn, Inc., the first complete platform for modern accounting firms, today announced the acquisition of QuickFee's (ASX: QFE) US payments business (QuickFee Pay Now and QuickFee Connect). This strategic partnership strengthens Aiwyn Payments' positioning as a leading payments and collection platform for technology-driven accounting firms. Through its partnership with QuickFee, Aiwyn is further expanding its product suite by providing customers access to QuickFee's 'Pay Later' finance offering.

QuickFee customers will continue to leverage their existing payment solutions, while gaining access to Aiwyn's integrated platform, including practice management, client experience, and AI tax solutions. QuickFee will continue to operate its financing business independently.

"I'm excited to welcome QuickFee's customers and team to Aiwyn," said Justin Adams, CEO of Aiwyn. "We have long admired the firms QuickFee serves. We look forward to building lasting partnerships and supporting them, while providing them with the trusted products Aiwyn is known for."

Strengthening Aiwyn's Dedication to the Profession

Since its founding, Aiwyn has built strong partnerships with accounting firms to boost productivity and streamline workflows, as QuickFee has established deep connections by enhancing payment automation and cash flow management for the CPA market. Bringing Aiwyn's growing client base together with QuickFee's customer relationships strengthens Aiwyn's position as a trusted partner to firms nationwide.

Dale Smorgon, Chairman of QuickFee said, "I am confident our customers are in excellent hands with Aiwyn. Our customers and team are becoming part of an organization that values their relationships and experience, and I am confident they will continue to thrive as an important part of Aiwyn's future."

About Aiwyn

Aiwyn, Inc. is the first complete platform for modern accounting firms across payments, practice management, client experience, and tax. Aiwyn delivers modern accounting solutions that transform how firms operate, connect with clients, and grow their business. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Aiwyn is backed by leading investors including KKR and Bessemer Venture Partners.

About QuickFee

QuickFee (ASX: QFE) is a fast-growing financial technology company. Our mission is to help professional service firms accelerate their accounts receivables and get paid faster. With multiple online payment options and powerful e-invoicing integrations for practice management systems, the QuickFee platform speeds up the bill-to-cash cycle for firms.

Through the QuickFee portal, clients can pay their professional service provider with a credit or debit card, EFT or ACH transfer, or a payment plan over 3-12 months. It allows the client to set their own pace for payments while the firm gets paid upfront and in full.

QuickFee operates in the United States and Australia and focuses on serving the accounting and legal professions. For more information, please visit quickfee.com or the QuickFee investor hub at investorhub.quickfee.com.

Media Contact

Mollie Burpo

[email protected]

SOURCE Aiwyn