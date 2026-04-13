Aiwyn Joins Anthropic's Claude Connector Ecosystem, Providing Verified Tax Calculation Infrastructure

Trusted by 900+ firms, the company is pioneering the AI future of tax workflows for firms and their clients

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aiwyn today announced it has joined Anthropic's Claude Connector ecosystem, making the company's AI-native tax calculation engine -- "Aiwyn Tax (formerly Column Tax)" -- available within Claude and establishing Aiwyn as a partner in the next generation of AI-powered tax workflows.

This marks an important step in how tax work is beginning to evolve across the accounting profession. AI systems like Claude are quickly becoming a new interface for how tax-related work is explored, analyzed, and executed for both firms and consumers.

Aiwyn's role is to ensure that as this shift accelerates, firms have access to accurate, verifiable tax computation embedded directly within these emerging environments.

"CPAs have always helped businesses and individuals navigate complex decisions with confidence," said Justin Adams, Co-founder and CEO of Aiwyn.

"They serve as the guides and guardians of markets. At Aiwyn -- which means 'wise friend' -- we see our role as helping firms harness what's possible with AI in a way that drives better outcomes for their clients and their teams.

We're excited to partner with Anthropic as they bring the power of Claude into the accounting profession in a way that's both practical and impactful."

The "Aiwyn Tax (formerly Column Tax)" Connector is now live within Claude: https://claude.com/connectors/aiwyn-tax. Through this integration, users can leverage Aiwyn's tax engine inside Claude to:

Run 1040 calculations and scenario analysis

Explore tax outcomes in real time

Evaluate AI-assisted approaches to tax work

This creates a new, accessible entry point for firms to begin engaging with AI in tax -- powered by Aiwyn's infrastructure which has been purpose-built for accuracy and real-world usage.

Since 2020, Aiwyn has worked side-by-side with hundreds of leading accounting firms to create an AI-native enterprise operating system that revolutionizes how firms operate and serve clients.

Aiwyn's platform spans the full lifecycle of how modern firms and clients work together -- from automating billing and payments, to powering an all-in-one client collaboration portal, to pioneering a next-generation AI-native tax calculation engine (accelerated and enhanced by Aiwyn's Dec'25 acquisition of Column Tax).

The company has processed over 1 million real-world 1040 returns and developed TaxCalcBench, a rigorous framework used to validate calculation accuracy across thousands of scenarios.

"Tax is not a domain where 'mostly right' is acceptable," said Michael Bock, Co-founder of Column Tax and Tax Engineering Leader at Aiwyn.

"You need deterministic, verifiable outputs across a wide range of scenarios -- and the infrastructure to support that at scale. That's what we've built with our tax engine, and what makes it possible to safely extend it into environments like Claude."

This combination of real-world scale, validated accuracy, and deep trust with the profession is what Aiwyn brings to the Claude integration.

"What's exciting about this partnership is the opportunity to bridge two worlds that are moving quickly toward each other," said Pat Morrell, Co-founder and GM of Tax at Aiwyn.

"AI is redefining how work gets done, and accounting firms are looking for ways to engage with that safely and pragmatically. Our role at Aiwyn is to connect those worlds -- bringing accurate, real-world tax infrastructure into these new environments in a way that actually works for firms and their clients."

The launch of the "Aiwyn Tax (formerly Column Tax)" Connector in Claude represents an early step in a broader shift toward AI-native tax workflows. As firms explore these new capabilities, Aiwyn is continuing to invest in:

Expanding the coverage of the Aiwyn Tax calculation engine

Deepening integrations across the broader tax and accounting ecosystem

Embedding AI-assisted capabilities into its client experience platform

Aiwyn's unified client collaboration portal (co-developed with Top20 firm, Withum) is already the "front door" between firms and their clients and will increasingly serve as the interface where these capabilities come together.

For additional details on how the Aiwyn Tax Connector works, data considerations, and what's coming next, visit: www.aiwyn.ai/resources/articles/aiwyn-claude-helping-firms-navigate-the-ai-future-of-tax/

About Aiwyn

Aiwyn, Inc. is the first complete platform for modern accounting firms, seamlessly connecting payments, practice management, client experience, and tax preparation. Trusted by 900+ of the leading accounting firms, Aiwyn is building the technology infrastructure that will power the accounting profession for decades to come. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Aiwyn is backed by leading investors including KKR and Bessemer Venture Partners.

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SOURCE Aiwyn