Airworthy Inc. Obtains AS9100D Certification

HUDSON, Wis., Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ -- Airworthy Inc. a global provider of world-class interior solutions, announces today that they obtained their AS9100D ISO 9001:2015 Certificate for their Quality Management System.

Jim Rouleau, CEO comments, "Obtaining our AS9100 Certification was a very strategic accomplishment for us. This gives us a world-class quality system and the ability to differentiate ourselves amongst our peers in the marketplace. I am very proud of our team that worked so hard to reach this goal."

In particular, Rebecca Johnson, Quality Manager spearheaded the project to get Airworthy certified. Johnson states, "AS9100D certification recognizes the manufacturing team's dedication to customer satisfaction, product quality, and continuous improvement. I'm extremely pleased with the effort every team member has demonstrated to our Quality Management System and look forward to our continued strategic development."

A copy of the official Certificate of Registration can be found on the homepage of Airworthy's website, www.airworthy.aero.

About Airworthy

Founded in 2000, Airworthy provides world-class interior solutions, services and support to the aviation industry. Airworthy's capabilities include aircraft flooring solutions, seating repair, engineering services, galley cart. Airworthy, a licensed FAA repair station is recognized in the aviation industry for their outstanding quality, quick turnaround and commitment to support their customers' success.

SOURCE Airworthy Inc.

For further information: Abraham Sarraf, 714-901-0660, a.sarraf@airworthy.aero, http://www.airworthy.aero

Related Links

http://www.airworthy.aero

