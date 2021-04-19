AIRSYS Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Exceptional Value with UNICOOL, its Superior Cooling System for Data Centers

Future-proof and highly scalable, AIRSYS' next-generation cooling infrastructure empowers telecom, data center, and data service organizations to reduce CAPEX and OPEX

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global cooling solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AIRSYS Group Corp. (Airsys Global) with the 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award.

This award highlights the ability Airsys has in disrupting the market to provide an immense range of benefits to its customers. To reach this position, Airsys has combined groundbreaking technology with innovation, impacting the Customer's purchase, ownership and service experience.

According to Yunshui Chen, global CEO at Airsys, "Airsys is proud to have received this award. It reflects our capability, through major investment in R&D, manufacturing excellence and our disruptive OneSolution customer strategy, to provide global Data Center and Telecom customers with better ways to address their current and future digital infrastructure challenges."

OneSolution is an industry first, combining and enriching core competencies across technology, end-to-end service design and global delivery to provide customers with unmatched value. With a supply model centred on servitization (Cooling-as-a-Service), customers benefit from zero CAPEX and reduced OPEX when it comes to the selection and management of data cooling technology.

Frost & Sullivan's research findings unveil the significant customer value found across the extensive Airsys product range.

The company's UNICOOL, a reflection to the growing demand of edge computing, is a good example. This packaged CRAC unit (P-CRAC) provides a low energy usage and low carbon footprint cooling solution by exploiting outside ambient conditions throughout cooler periods of the year to provide fresh air free-cooling. During warmer periods, the system employs variable speed compressor technology to deliver precision cooling. This is an ideal testament to the company's commitment to creating new standards in energy efficiency and reliability.

According to Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Research Director at Frost & Sullivan "UNICOOL's variable speed technology does not just provide precision control and low energy consumption, but applying fan technology that utilises brushless DC motors, significantly improves fan operating life due to lack of electrical and friction losses, ultimately enhancing the overall system reliability."

UNICOOL was engineered with robustness in mind; with an ability to operate within extreme environments withstanding temperatures between -35°C and 55°C. UNICOOL offers a range of functionalities which include group control (via the multi-unit controller), managing up to 6 units to optimize the cooling delivered to the space and standalone control, should communication be lost or just a client preference to have each system controlled independently. UNICOOL also employs a unique electronic expansion valve (EEV) function that responds swiftly and adapts to environmental changes and cooling system feedback. By monitoring aspects such as real-time compressor suction temperature and pressure, the EEVs can precisely control the superheat.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About AIRSYS Group Corp.

Founded in 1995, Airsys has become a global leader in the provision of digital infrastructure cooling solutions across data centre, telecom, medical, manufacturing and comfort cooling environments. With a network of R&D, manufacturing and service centres around the world, the company provides its customer with a local service, backed by a global knowledge base.

