Airstream of Edmonton: Introducing Alberta's Premier Exclusive Airstream Dealership

EDMONTON, AB , March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Airstream enthusiasts and adventure seekers have a new reason to celebrate with the upcoming grand opening of Airstream of Edmonton in the summer of 2024. As the only exclusive Airstream dealership in Western Canada, Airstream of Edmonton is set to become the go-to destination for those passionate about the brand's iconic travel trailers and coaches; renowned for their quality, design, and spirit of adventure.

Located at 1904 80 Ave NW in Edmonton, and only 10 minutes from Sherwood Park, the dealership is currently under construction and aims to serve as a full-service hub for Airstream enthusiasts. Airstream of Edmonton will offer the latest in Airstream trailers and coaches, as well as complete service and parts departments, all dedicated to providing unmatched customer service and support.

"Continuing the Airstream legacy and establishing a dedicated center for Airstream owners and enthusiasts in Alberta is our mission," said Jeremy Koch, General Manager of Airstream of Edmonton and Koch Auto Group . "Bringing Airstream to Western Canada has been an incredible journey. It feels right to welcome this iconic brand into our community, making Edmonton a part of its history."

"It will be the ideal spot for exploring Airstream trailers, accessing proper maintenance, and participating in community events," Jeremy added. "We're truly dedicated to delivering an all-encompassing Airstream experience right here in Edmonton, Alberta."

Airstream of Edmonton is more than a dealership; it aims to be a gathering place for Airstream owners, Airstream enthusiasts, and camping fans. Whether customers are looking to purchase a new travel trailer, require maintenance for their current model, or wish to connect with fellow enthusiasts; the knowledgeable and passionate team at Airstream of Edmonton will offer expert advice and assistance.

Though the showroom is currently under construction, Airstream of Edmonton is actively preparing to open its doors to the public in the early summer of 2024. For general inquiries, details on sales, or to discover more about Airstream of Edmonton, we invite you to visit our website at www.airstreamedmonton.com. Interested parties are encouraged to call 1-587-414-5469 or email [email protected].

About Airstream of Edmonton

Since Wally Byam founded Airstream in 1931, the brand has been synonymous with adventure and quality. As Alberta's first exclusive Airstream dealership, Airstream of Edmonton provides a comprehensive suite of services, including sales, maintenance, parts, and customization. Committed to the Airstream lifestyle, we strive to deliver an exceptional experience to every customer.

About Koch Auto Group

Koch Auto Group of Companies include franchised Airstream, Ford and Lincoln dealerships in Edmonton, Leduc, and Athabasca. Privately owned and operated by the Koch family for over 50 years. Throughout their history, the Koch Auto Group continues to combine outstanding customer service with a simple and honest car buying experience.

Website: www.airstreamedmonton.com

Media Contact: Jeremy Koch, Koch Auto Group