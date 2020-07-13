Airshow London takes flight with Canada's first socially responsible and physically distant air show

LONDON, ON, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Airshow London is extremely excited to announce their 2020 air show will take place September 12 and 13 as a drive-in format, offering Canada's first socially responsible and physically distant air show. This new and innovative approach will continue to feature a traditional air display, but removed this year will be the Static Display (additional aircraft parked all weekend for visitors to climb aboard), food vendors and displays.

Airshow London has always adhered to advanced safety measures as the show's highest priority is the well-being of guests, volunteers and performers. Now with COVID-19, new measures will be introduced that conform to public health guidelines to ensure an experience that minimizes risk to health and safety to everyone involved.

The airport grounds can accommodate 2500 cars with this socially responsible model. Guests will arrive with a pre-purchased ticket (1 ticket per vehicle) and be directed to park in their own 20 X 25-foot space to enjoy the show either inside or outside their vehicle. Guests can bring their own refreshments, listen to the show on their car radios, and utilize portable washrooms.

"We know how much the air show is enjoyed by the community, so while the impact of COVID-19 prevents us from producing our traditional-style event, we wanted to create a solution that minimizes risk and interaction while still offering an exciting and family-friendly event," says Jim Graham, Chair, Airshow London.

The air show itself will offer a rare and spectacular line-up of Canadian and American military aircraft. Along with aircraft representing the Royal Canadian Air Force, confirmed to appear are an unprecedented four U.S. demonstration teams:

the only Canadian appearance in 2020 by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster Demonstration Team

"The past few months have been devasting to so many in our community, and now that we are allowed to gather in a socially responsible manner, we are excited to offer this amazing opportunity for outdoor entertainment," adds Graham.

Tickets go on sale today on www.airshowlondon.com . For people who already purchased General Admission tickets for this year's show prior to today, those tickets will be valid for next year's show August 27-29, 2021 when Airshow London welcomes the United States Navy's Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels.

For more information, visit airshowlondon.com or @airshowlondon on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

SOURCE Airshow London

For further information: Media Contact: Diana Spremo, Airshow London volunteer, Cell: 905-484-9543, [email protected] or [email protected]