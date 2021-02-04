AIRO.LIFE secures Trademark in the United States prior to Launching its Phone Trial

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - AIRO.LIFE is pleased to announce that it has secured the "Be Free" trademark in the United States. This is a key step towards their upcoming 10,000 phone trial in the U.S., planned for the third quarter of 2021.

AIRO.LIFE's Be Free Phone is a quality smartphone with data, calls and texts absolutely free for the end-user. AIRO.LIFE founder Doug Mochrie states that acquiring the trademark "Be Free" in the U.S. is instrumental in defining and solidifying the "premise for our phones, which saves the general population money, while showcasing quality content around the end-user's interests."

If people no longer have to spend money on phones and phone plans, that money becomes available to spend on other items. Spent in the local economy, invested, paying down their debt, buying food or saved. Overall, their economic situation is somewhat alleviated or aided.

In addition to putting money back into the hands of its customer, AIRO.LIFE's Be Free Phone also breaks down the digital divide with its mission to provide free access to information with a means to education and communication globally. AIRO.LIFE is disrupting the telecommunications and content market globally with its Be Free Phone.

AIRO.LIFE is currently over 100 percent funded in their equity crowdfunding campaign on Equivesto out of Toronto, Canada. Although AIRO.LIFE is currently overfunded, Canadians can still invest in their vision and be part of the revolution in smartphones, telecommunications and media. https://equivesto.com/airolife

AIRO.LIFE Based in Hamilton, Ontario, was founded in 2017 by Doug Mochrie, who envisioned a different way of sharing information with a concentration on People, Planet, Passion and Profit by utilizing Technology. This is how AIRO.LIFE's free smartphone and data plan were realized—the world's first quality smartphone and data plan absolutely free for the end-user. https://airo.life/

SOURCE AIRO.LIFE