AIRO.LIFE Announces Content Partnership With Anime Universe And Tell Tale Productions

Not only is AIRO.LIFE offering their end-users a quality smartphone with data, calls and texts for free via its Be Free Phone, but AIRO.LIFE is also revolutionizing the media and advertising industries with its proprietary content delivery system.

The end-users of AIRO.LIFE's Be Free Phone direct the type of content that they want to see on their phones, which flips the script on the traditional model, where users are mined for their information and that information is then sold to the highest bidder.

These partnerships solidify and add weight to AIRO.LIFE's vision of breaking out of the mold and disrupting the telecommunications and media advertising industries; allowing the end-user to drive the quality content they want to see, focusing on access to information, education and communication. Both Tell Tale Productions and Anime Universe are mavens, not unlike AIRO.LIFE. "It's a really innovative business model and is set to disrupt the industry," Sebastien Bilodeau, Founder and CEO of Anime Universe, notes when asked about AIRO.LIFE. "Anime Universe is a forward-thinking company as well, so teaming up makes sense on both a business and cultural front."

The partnership with AIRO.LIFE will allow Anime Universe to provide exclusive content on AIRO.LIFE's Be Free phone and will help both companies promote their unique products and services in an equally distinctive way. "We're all about creating an immersive and transformative experience for anime fans, content creators, gamers, artists and industry partners," says Mr. Bilodeau, "This partnership will allow us to deliver incredible content to those fans and also help them discover a new way to experience the wonderful world of Anime!"

Tell Tale Productions headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia specializes in developing and producing one-off documentaries and non-scripted series including Tall Ship Odyssey which will be featured on AIRO.LIFE's Be Free Phone. Tell Tale also acts as a service producer for a variety of clients, including History Channel's #1 rated series The Curse of Oak Island, Lobster Catch for France's RMC Decouverte, and docu-drama series Terror In The Woods for Discovery. Tell Tale's award-winning productions have been viewed by millions of people in more than 100 countries on dozens of broadcasters including ABC, Amazon Prime, CBC, Discovery, HBO, History, and National Geographic.

Company founder and president Edward Peill says "Tell Tale is pleased to be working with AIRO.LIFE to provide quality factual content to the Be Free Phone."

Doug Mochrie, Founder of AIRO.LIFE said about the two new partnerships that: "The addition of the diverse content of Tell Tale Productions and Anime Universe to our overall content menu is a win for our end-users and their interests, as they diversify our offering, and we're excited to have them aboard AIRO.LIFE."

Anime Universe, based in Toronto, ON, is a forthcoming entertainment organization specializing in the wildly popular Japanese animation style, Anime, along with art and video games. It is revolutionizing the anime industry by building a centralized and dedicated space for anime, art and video games.

AIRO.LIFE, based in Hamilton, Ontario, was founded in 2017 by Doug Mochrie. He envisioned a different way of sharing information with a concentration on People, Planet, Passion and Profit by utilizing Technology. This is how AIRO.LIFE's free smartphone and data plan were realized—the world's first quality smartphone and data plan absolutely free for the end-user. https://airo.life/

SOURCE AIRO.LIFE Inc.