AirHelp Launches First Unlimited, Free Flight-Tracking App for Passengers

Offers real-time flight tracking, disruption alerts, and built-in options for extra protection

Passengers are automatically notified when they are eligible for compensation

Travelers can easily protect and insure their future trips

Turns complex air passenger rights into clear, actionable steps

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- AirHelp, the leading travel tech company supporting passengers with flight disruptions, today announces the launch of its new AirHelp Flight and Claim Tracker. As the first unlimited, free flight-tracking app on the market, the platform serves as an essential travel companion for passengers navigating an increasingly disrupted travel landscape this summer and beyond.

Unlimited Flight Tracking & Real-Time Compensation Alerts

Flight disruptions are on the rise, as more than 236 million passengers across the U.S. were affected by delays and cancelations in 2024. AirHelp's new app is designed to put passengers back in control, transforming their travel experience from one of uncertainty to confidence. With unlimited real-time flight tracking, instant compensation alerts, and built-in options for extra protection and insurance, the app keeps passengers informed, protected, and a step ahead of disruptions.

Navigating air passenger rights can be overwhelming, and most passengers are unaware of when they are eligible for compensation or how to claim it. AirHelp's app changes that, turning any smartphone into a personal passenger rights assistant. It alerts users the moment they qualify for compensation and guides them through the process. With a free eligibility check for flights from the past three years, the app ensures passengers can easily claim what they are rightfully owed.

Features for Effortless Travel

The AirHelp Flight and Claim Tracker is packed with several smart features to make travel easier and more connected for passengers. It includes live updates on gate changes, flight delays or cancellations and baggage belt numbers. The app syncs seamlessly with calendars and Gmail to import both past and upcoming flights, making it easier to stay organized.

Travelers can enjoy added peace of mind with extra protection, comfort, and dedicated assistance throughout their journey. Passengers can simply add AirHelp+ protection via the app to cover flight delays, cancellations, or baggage issues, ensuring they are not only supported during disruptions but are compensated quickly without hassle. AirHelp+ administers these insurance payouts within hours, which is on top of the compensation passengers can also claim for.

Speaking on the new app, Tomasz Pawliszyn, CEO at AirHelp said: "Flight disruptions are an increasing concern for passengers, especially as we approach the summer season. Our mission has always been to advocate for passengers, and with this new app, we are taking that commitment to the next level. Passengers now have access to an all-in-one tool that keeps them informed in real-time, helps them navigate flight disruptions or lost luggage, and ensures they can easily claim for compensation they are rightfully owed. As the industry continues to face uncertainty, our app is available to support passengers and streamline their travel experience."

Find out more about the AirHelp Flight and Claim Tracker and download it here.

Petition to save passenger rights

The EU is trying to cut passenger rights so drastically that 85% of delay claims would no longer qualify for compensation. It will mean longer delays, less compensation, and ZERO accountability.

Read more and sign the petition.

About AirHelp

AirHelp is a travel tech company tackling flight disruptions. Since 2013, it has won compensation for over 2.7 million passengers with a flight delay or cancellation. 10 million passengers have protected their flights with AirHelp+ Protection, and countless millions more benefit from the expert information freely available on airhelp.com. AirHelp has also just released its new app, which offers real-time flight tracking, disruption alerts, and options for extra protection, download it here!

AirHelp is dedicated to investing in a greener future - it has pledged to plant 1 tree for every 100 flight disruptions and so far, it has planted 108,324 trees. As air passenger rights advocates, AirHelp cares about people, and caring about people also means caring about the planet.

#1 source for flight compensation worldwide

With innovative artificial intelligence and a dedicated team of over 400 AirHelpers, AirHelp makes it easy for any traveler in the EU, UK and beyond to receive up to €600 for flight delays and cancellations. For more information about AirHelp, visit: https://www.airhelp.com/en-gb/.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Tomasz Pawliszyn

CEO

AirHelp Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE AirHelp