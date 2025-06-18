Airfairness Launches AI Flight Compensation Tool After Acquiring Weekend-Built Startup via LinkedIn

Collision 2024's #1 Startup to Watch in 2025 Moving Fast toward launch of Groundbreaking Flight Delay Compensation Platform

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a splash at last year's Collision tech conference and selection as the #1 startup to watch in 2025, airfairness is launching the public-facing component of its next-generation, first-of-its-kind platform, the Flight Navigator. This AI-powered tool offers a faster, smarter method for air travellers to determine whether they are eligible for flight compensation in less than two minutes.

Airfairness CEO and COO join Flight or Fight AI founder Máuhan Zonoozy at NYC’s TWA terminal following the tool’s acquisition. (CNW Group/Airfairness) Flight delay compensation startup airfairness acquires viral AI tool built in response to travel disruptions. (CNW Group/Airfairness)

The Flight Navigator makes it simple for passengers to build their trip and determine what part of their itinerary caused the disruption to their travel plans. With more than $350 million in potential compensation every day, the tool helps travellers claim what they're owed. It checks the fine print against international passenger rights legislation, like those in Canada and Europe, and immediately informs passengers if they might be eligible to claim up to $1,000 each in compensation.

"When a flight has been delayed or cancelled, it's bad enough. The last thing you want to do is to become a lawyer to see if you are owed compensation," says John Marzo, CEO and Co-founder of airfairness. "The Flight Navigator changes that. It puts clarity and confidence in the hands of the traveller."

The launch represents the first milestone in airfairness' ambitious rollout of an end-to-end AI platform aimed at removing the stress, paperwork, and uncertainty from flight delay claims. Subsequent AI-driven features will roll out later this summer, equipping travellers with even greater tools to clarify their rights and receive what they are owed with no back-and-forth and no fine-print surprises. To aid this next stage of growth, airfairness has acquired FlightorFight.ai, a New York-based travel tech AI startup founded by Máuhan M. Zonoozy, the former Head of Innovation at Spotify.

"AI is ripping at an unprecedented rate, and companies should recalibrate how they think products are built to remain at the bleeding edge," stated Zonoozy. "What used to take a year to build now takes a weekend, a cursor pro account, and a couple upper deckies. This is the future."

Zonoozy and his protégé, Chloe Meuse, were inspired by the massive impact of the CrowdStrike outage in July 2024, which stranded millions of airline passengers. Over a single weekend, they built and launched a tool to help passengers. The site quickly caught fire after Zonoozy mentioned it on LinkedIn. The post caught Marzo's eye, and within 11 LinkedIn comments, the value was realized, and the acquisition was closed.

This deal strengthens airfairness' ability to navigate aviation data and real-time analytics and decipher complex flight information. Its intelligent tools work together to reveal the real reasons behind delays.

"This acquisition fast-tracks our vision to make airfairness the world's smartest passenger rights platform," says David Linardi, CTO and Co-founder. "We're all about fairness, efficiency, and building something passengers can rely on – without needing a law degree."

With thousands of travellers compensated and increasing interest from all over the world, airfairness is solidifying its position as a leader in travel tech and consumer protection. The Flight Navigator is now live at www.airfairness.com — and this is just the beginning.

