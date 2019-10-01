Aireon Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Advancing Aircraft Surveillance with Its Space-Based ADS-B Technology

Aireon's global ADS-B technology increases the overall safety, efficiency, and capacity of the aviation industry, as well as lowers operating costs by providing improved predictability for planned optimal routing of aircraft. The company's technology benefits not only air traffic controllers but all aviation stakeholders—from airlines and regulators to the flying public—by including real-time surveillance of all aircraft equipped with ADS-B technology.

"Space-based ADS-B technology broadcasts an aircraft's identity, its precise location, altitude, rate of climb, descent, and other aeronautical information. Through its system, Aireon can augment traditional air traffic surveillance and deliver 100 percent global capabilities, which represents a revolutionary milestone for the aviation industry," said Steven Lopez, Best Practices Analyst. "Unlike traditional oceanic aircraft monitoring, which provided updates every 10 to 14 minutes, Aireon's data transmits from the aircraft to the satellite and finally to air traffic control (ATC) towers within seconds."

Aireon closely adheres to strict global cyber security protocols outlined by the NAV CANADA, NATS and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ensure data protection and to secure transmission from satellite-based receivers. The technology enables solutions that enhance predictability, capacity, efficiency, and safety. Predictability decreases block time and fuel burn by limiting the need for constant altitude change; greater capacity can reduce aircraft separation, as well as optimize air traffic flow, while higher efficiency can help aircraft fly optimal routes and reduce fuel usage; and space-based ADS-B offers enhanced safety by managing fully occupied aircraft through real-time communication and monitoring.

Aireon currently serves 12 major air traffic control providers in countries such as Canada, the UK, and Singapore, as well as regions of Africa. Its investors include NAV CANADA, NATS, Enav, NAVIAIR, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), and satellite provider Iridium Communications. The company has also collaborated with many other service providers to improve situational awareness and enhance the ease of use to generate innovative solutions for aviation stakeholders—well beyond the realm of air traffic surveillance. Aireon provides customers with 24-hour customer service through a command center where it offers precise and granular monitoring of service-level metrics.

"Having advanced the world from just 30 percent global airspace surveillance to 100 percent coverage, Aireon has positioned itself to revolutionize global air traffic control," noted Lopez. "As safety is always its main focus, the company will continue to expand service in remote areas, such as the North Atlantic, Oceania, and Africa, where there is substantial interest in space-based ADS-B capability and a large customer base."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world—like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), Enav, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications—Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders.

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

