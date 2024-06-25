The airline tops the ranking for the sixth time

MONTREAL, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Transat is pleased to announce that it has been named the World's Best Leisure Airline for the sixth time at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

The awards ceremony was held yesterday, June 24, at the iconic Fairmont Windsor Park in England. Miguel Teixeira, Vice President, In-Flight Services & Customer Experience of Air Transat, alongside members of the Air Transat flight crew, were present to accept this prestigious award.

Miguel Teixeira, Vice President, In-Flight Services & Customer Experience of Air Transat, with members of the Air Transat flight crew at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards (CNW Group/Transat A.T. Inc.)

"To be recognized again with this award is incredibly gratifying," said Miguel Teixeira. "It reflects our commitment to providing our passengers with an outstanding travel experience and it speaks to the amazing enhancements we have recently made to our inflight product and service levels. Our team's tireless efforts to make customer satisfaction a priority ensure that we consistently meet and exceed the expectations of those who choose to fly with us."

Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat, mentioned: "I am deeply grateful to our employees for their remarkable professionalism and dedication. Their contributions are at the heart of this significant achievement and winning this award for the sixth time underscores the extraordinary efforts of our team and their essential role in our continued success."

"The success of Air Transat in winning this top accolade showcases the airlines top level service and travel experience for their customers," added Edward Plaisted, Chief Executive Officer of Skytrax. "The achievement of winning this award for the sixth time solidifies their position as a market leader in the leisure airline industry and is a factor that Air Transat management and staff should be extremely proud of."

The World's Best Leisure Airline Award represents passenger satisfaction of the product and staff service standards that leisure airlines provide to customers onboard flights and at the airport.

Air Transat won this award in 2012, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023 and now 2024, in addition to being voted North America's Best Leisure Airline in 2022.

About the World Airline Awards

The World Airline Awards are wholly independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners. The awards are referred to by media around the world as "the Oscars of the aviation industry".

All costs of the Survey and Awards event are paid by Skytrax, and airlines do not pay any entry or registration fee. There are no charges for use of the Award logos and results.

The online customer survey operated from September 2023 to May 2024, together with invitations sent to previous year respondents in the survey database. The customer survey was provided in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Chinese.

Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2023/2024 survey with 21.42 million eligible entries counted in the results. Survey entries are screened to identify IP and user information, with all duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted. More than 350 airlines are featured in the final Award results.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East and West coasts of the U.S, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable travel industry. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Recent distinctions and awards

World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards (2012, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2024)

North America's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards (2022)

Information:

Air Transat

Marie-Christine Pouliot

Manager, Public Relations and Content Marketing

[email protected];

Skytrax

Peter Miller

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.