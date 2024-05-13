MONTREAL, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted World's Best Leisure Airline for the fifth time at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, announces its offer from Ontario for the 2024-2025 winter season. At the peak of the season, around 100 non-stop flights per week will be offered from Toronto, Ottawa and London to more than two dozen destinations covering the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and Europe.

"For the 2024-2025 winter season, we are favouring growth focused on our flagship destinations," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer of Transat. "Leveraging our partnership with Porter Airlines and our annual routes to Europe, we are able to take advantage of their expansion into the domestic market to reach a wider audience."

At the peak of the season, Air Transat's overall schedule will include nearly 300 non-stop flights per week from 7 Canadian cities. In addition to Toronto, Ottawa and London, it will also offer flights from Montreal, Quebec City, Halifax and Moncton.

To the South: a varied offer to escape winter

Air Transat offers a wide range of direct flights to sun destinations from Ontario. From Toronto, the airline is increasing flight frequencies to key markets such as Cancun and Punta Cana, while adding capacity on high-potential routes such as San Jose. The airline also maintains its routes to other popular destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico, ensuring flexible travel options for its customers.

It will also once again offer flights to its most popular sun destinations from Ottawa and London.

Destination Departing from Toronto Departing from Ottawa Departing from London CANCÚN – Mexico 14 (+2) 3 1 CARTAGENA – Colombia 1



CAYO COCO – Cuba 5 1

LA ROMANA – Dominican Republic 1



LIBERIA – Costa Rica 4



LIMA - Peru 2



HOLGUIN – Try 4



MONTEGO BAY – Jamaica 5



PHILIPSBURG – Saint-Martin 1



PUERTO PLATA – Dominican Republic 5 1

PUERTO VALLARTA – Mexico 2



PUNTA CANA – Dominican Republic 14 (+2) 3 1 RIO HATO - Panama 2



SAMANA – Dominican Republic 3



SAN JOSE – Costa Rica 3 (+1)



SANTA CLARA – Cuba 2 1

VARADERO – Cuba 4 1



Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season and variations compared to winter 2023-2024.

Transatlantic connections: simplified access to Europe

Departing from Toronto, Air Transat maintains its commitment to Europe by offering non-stop flights to six key destinations. The route to London Gatwick will benefit from an additional frequency, offering a daily service and strengthening the connection with the United Kingdom. Other European routes include flights to cities such as Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Glasgow and Manchester.

Destination Departing from Toronto FARO - Portugal 2 GLASGOW – United Kingdom 1 LISBON – Portugal 3 LONDON – United Kingdom 7 (+1) MANCHESTER – United Kingdom 1 PORTO - Portugal 2

Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season and variations compared to winter 2023-2024.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted by customers as the world's best leisure airline at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East and West American coasts, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Renewing its airline fleet with the most fuel-efficient aircraft in their class, Air Transat is committed to an environmentally conscious travel industry. Its head office is located in Montreal, with major airport hubs at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Pearson Airport (YYZ). It employs 5,000 people who share the same raison d'être, which is to reduce the distances between us. Air Transat is a subsidiary of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Recent Honours & Awards

World's Best Airline in the Leisure category for the 5th time at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023

One of Canada's Best Employers and Best Diversity Employers by Forbes.

For further information:



Marie-Christine Pouliot

Manager, Public Relations & Content Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.