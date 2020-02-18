Air Transat unveils its 2020 summer flight program for Ontario

The airline is strengthening its position as a leader in holiday travel with more flight options to Europe, the South and the United States, and a new direct flight to Faro, Portugal

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat, named the 2019 World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, proudly presents its 2020 summer flight program for Ontario. In all, the airline will be offering 95 direct flights a week from Toronto to Europe, the South and the United States. This includes a new direct flight to Faro, Portugal—a first in the summertime.

European destinations still a priority

Air Transat's new program features 14 weekly flights to London (England), up from nine flights a week in summer 2019. There will be five direct flights a week to Manchester (England), Dublin (Ireland), Glasgow (Scotland) and Paris (France). Options will also abound for Italy, with seven direct flights a week to Rome, two to Venice and one to Lamezia. Travellers will find eight weekly departures for Portugal: four to Lisbon, three to Porto and, for the first time in summer, a direct flight to Faro, in the Algarve. Finally, Air Transat will fly direct three times a week to Barcelona (Spain), Zagreb (Croatia) and Athens (Greece), and four times to Amsterdam (Netherlands).

Year-round beach getaways with Air Transat

Sunny destinations are a big draw, even in the summer. That's why the airline will offer a total of 30 weekly flights from Toronto to eight South destinations: six direct flights a week to Cancun (Mexico); four direct flights to Varadero, three to Cayo Coco and Santa Clara and two to Holguin (Cuba); two direct flights to Montego Bay (Jamaica); as well as one direct flight to Puerto Plata and five to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic). During peak season, travellers will also find two direct flights a week to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando (United States).

Even more European destinations via Montreal

Air Transat has also increased its number of flights from Toronto to Europe with connecting flights through Montreal to Basel-Mulhouse (Switzerland), Bordeaux (France), Brussels (Belgium), Lyon (France), Madrid (Spain), Malaga (Spain), Marseille (France), Nantes (France), Nice (France), Prague (Czech Republic) and Toulouse (France). New to the roster: Air Transat will be flying twice a week to Copenhagen, the Danish capital, from Montreal.

Domestic flights to explore Canada

Each week, there will be 16 departures from Toronto to Montreal, 12 to Vancouver and four to Calgary.

It's worth noting that last year marked the arrival of Air Transat's first Airbus A321neoLRs. Combining these aircraft with Air Transat's wide‑body fleet gives the airline a great deal of flexibility. It means more flights to Europe, the South and the United States, in addition to connecting flights from major Canadian airports. Travellers win big, with more holiday choices and increased frequencies to their chosen destinations.

FLIGHTS FROM TORONTO TO EUROPE



CITY – Country No. of Direct Flights No. of Connecting Flights via Montreal LONDON – England 14 6 MANCHESTER – England 5 - ZAGREB – Croatia 3 - GLASGOW – Scotland 5 - ATHENS – Greece 3 - DUBLIN – Ireland 5 - ROME – Italy 7 6 VENICE – Italy 2 3 LAMEZIA – Italy 1 - LISBON – Portugal 4 6 PORTO – Portugal 3 5 FARO – Portugal 1 - AMSTERDAM – Netherlands 4 - PARIS – France 5 21 BORDEAUX – France - 2 LYON – France - 7 NANTES – France - 8 NICE – France - 1 MARSEILLE – France - 6 TOULOUSE – France - 5 BRUSSELS – Belgium - 6 COPENHAGEN – Denmark - 2 BARCELONA – Spain 3 5 MADRID – Spain - 6 MALAGA – Spain - 3 BASEL-MULHOUSE – Switzerland - 2 PRAGUE – Czech Republic - 2 Total 65 102

FLIGHTS FROM TORONTO TO THE SOUTH AND UNITED STATES



CITY – Country No. of Direct Flights SOUTH CANCUN – Mexico 6 CAYO COCO – Cuba 3 HOLGUIN – Cuba 2 SANTA CLARA – Cuba 3 VARADERO – Cuba 4 MONTEGO BAY – Jamaica 2 PUERTO PLATA – Dominican Republic 1 PUNTA CANA – Dominican Republic 5 UNITED STATES FORT LAUDERDALE – Florida 2 ORLANDO – Florida 2 Total 30

FLIGHTS WITHIN CANADA FROM TORONTO



Segment No. of Direct Flights Toronto-Montreal 16 Toronto-Vancouver 12 Toronto-Calgary 4 Total 32

About Air Transat

Air Transat is Canada's number one leisure airline. It flies to some 60 international destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe, offers domestic and connecting flights within Canada, and carries some 5 million passengers every year. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. Based in Montreal, it has 5,000 employees.

Recent distinctions and awards

Named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Voted Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Voted Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec

Ranked among Canada's Best Employers and first among airlines on Forbes magazine's list

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

For further information: Debbie Cabana, Marketing Director, Social Media and Public Relations, Transat, 514-987-1616, ext. 4250, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.transat.com/

