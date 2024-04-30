MONTRÉAL, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Airline Dispatchers at Air Transat represented by the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA) have given their association a resounding 100% strike mandate in their negotiations with Air Transat. The result of the Strike Vote was delivered to Air Transat on April 15th after Conciliation talks with the assistance of the Federal Government failed and Conciliation ended on April 2nd, 2024. The 21 day mandatory cooling off period ended April 23rd, 2024. . The 28 Montreal based Air Transat Flight Dispatchers are very disappointed at the progress of talks. Air Transat Flight Dispatchers Collective Agreement ended on October 31st, 2022.

"We have been very patient in trying to negotiate a new Collective Agreement with Air Transat", said Rob King, National President, Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association. "Our Flight Dispatchers are highly trained professionals who certain deserve a contract that reflects their position of responsibility, accountability and liability as it pertains to their work," said King. The Flight Dispatchers are now in a position to strike.

Flights Dispatchers are licensed by Transport Canada and prepare the Flight Plan, board fuel, monitor aircraft systems, monitor weather, deal with in-flight emergencies along with other very important functions. The Flight Dispatcher at Air Transat shares responsibility with the Pilot-In-Command for Flight Watch and Operational Control. Both the Flight Dispatcher and the Pilot-In-Command share pertinent information with each other to ensure the Flight is operated in the safest manner possible. No Air Transat aircraft can depart without the approval of the Flight Plan by the Flight Dispatcher.

SOURCE CALDA (Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association)

For further information: Rob King, National President, Canadian Airline Dispatcher's Association at [email protected]