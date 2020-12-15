Air Transat flight attendants welcome shareholders decision

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Air Transat component of CUPE representing flight attendants reacts to news that Transat AT Inc.'s shareholders approved the arrangement plan for Air Canada's acquisition of all Transat shares.

"We welcome the shareholders' decision to accept the Air Canada offer. We are looking forward to seeing how Air Canada will integrate Air Transat into its fold", said Julie Roberts, President of CUPE's Air Transat component.

The Montreal-based Airline's shareholders voted in a virtual meeting 91% in favour of the sale. Air Transat was facing an uncertain future amid a huge drop in revenue.

The deal is expected to be completed in early 2021 following a decision by Canadian and European regulatory authorities.

"We are willing and ready to work with the new owners. We will be coming to the table with an open mind and keeping a close eye on procedures to make sure our members' interests are protected", concluded the union President.

Air Transat flight attendants are safety professionals whose primary role is to protect passengers. They are divided into three local unions, corresponding to their three bases: CUPE 4041 (Montreal-YUL), CUPE 4047 (Toronto-YYZ) and CUPE 4078 (Vancouver-YVR). The Air Transat component oversees these three local unions.

CUPE represents 15,000 flight attendants nationwide at nine different airlines including Air Transat and Air Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (FTQ)

For further information: Contact : Lisa Djevahirdjian, 514 831-3815, [email protected]

Related Links

https://scfp.qc.ca/

