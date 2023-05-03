MONTREAL, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Transat is pleased to unveil the details of its 2023-2024 winter flight program today for travellers in the Maritimes. The airline continues to develop its operations, and will offer, at the peak of the season, more than 20 direct flights per week from Halifax and Moncton to 10 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and the United States.

"We are proud to present an ambitious flight program that is even more attractive than our pre-pandemic offer," said Michèle Barre, Air Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "The rise in our overall capacity for winter 2023-2024 also includes a major increase in the frequency of flights to South destinations, while enabling us to keep on strengthening our air network as we offer our customers in the Maritimes even more flight options."

At the peak of the season, Air Transat's overall program will include over 300 direct flights per week departing from eight Canadian cities. In addition to Halifax and Moncton, it will also offer flights from Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Ottawa, London and Hamilton.

Sun destinations: more accessible than ever

For the very first time, Air Transat will be considerably expanding its winter operations in the Maritimes by moving up the start date for certain routes to meet growing demand, particularly during the Holiday Season. In the past, these destinations were only available beginning in February. This year, December 18 will be the start date for various flights departing from Halifax (Cancún, Cayo Coco, Fort Lauderdale, Holguín, Orlando, Punta Cana and Varadero) and from Moncton (Cancún and Punta Cana).

This winter, more than 20 flights will be scheduled to 10 southern destinations each week, reinforcing the airline's commitment to meet travellers' needs while offering even greater travel day flexibility.

Destination From

Halifax From

Moncton CANCÚN – Mexico 4 1 CAYO COCO – Cuba 1

HOLGUÍN – Cuba 1

MONTEGO BAY – Jamaica 1

PUERTO PLATA – Dominican Republic 1

PUNTA CANA – Dominican Republic 4 1 SANTA CLARA – Cuba 1

VARADERO – Cuba 1 1

Number of weekly flights at the peak of the season

Florida continues to be a destination of choice

In addition, Air Transat will be increasing its number of flights to Florida, a highly popular destination for travellers from the Maritimes. One additional direct flight per week will be offered from Halifax to Orlando, while two direct flights to Orlando will depart from Moncton.

Destination From

Halifax From

Moncton FORT LAUDERDALE 2

ORLANDO 3 2

Number of weekly flights at the peak of the season

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted North America's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, transborder and Canadian destinations. Air Transat is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of its commitment to a healthier environment—an essential consideration for its operations and the magnificent destinations it serves. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ).

