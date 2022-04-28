MONTREAL and CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Air Transat and WestJet have launched a new transatlantic codeshare. WestJet's "WS" code is now activated for sale on select Air Transat operated flights to/from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, and Croatia. Connections via Montreal and Toronto are now available for flight dates beginning May 17, 2022.

On May 4, 2022, Air Transat's "TS" code will be activated on select WestJet flights, and from that date Air Transat will also offer itineraries connecting select WestJet flights with appealing Air Transat European destinations.

"We are very excited to launch this codeshare agreement with WestJet," said Michèle Barre, Vice President, Network, Revenue Management and Pricing of Air Transat. "The complementarity of our respective networks allows us to offer more alternatives to our customers, providing them with a quality and affordable product. This partnership is part of Air Transat's development strategy, enhancing our long-standing presence in the transatlantic market."

"This new codeshare with Air Transat complements our growing global network, allowing WestJet to offer guests exciting new destinations in Europe," said John Weatherill, Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet. "As our guests return to travel, these new options will connect North America and Europe in new ways and benefit guests on both sides of the Atlantic."

With this new codeshare, guests now have more options for their transatlantic travel, and will enjoy conveniences such as a single purchase for connecting flights, the ability to check in for all flights at their first departure, and baggage checked through to their final destination.

Once activated, both Air Transat and WestJet codeshare ticket sales will be available via the carriers' websites and call centers, as well as via major GDS systems and travel agencies.

Subject to connectivity between their scheduled flights, Air Transat and WestJet will both offer the following transatlantic routings:

WestJet Operated Flights Air Transat "TS" Codeshare

Applied Connection Via Air Transat Operated Flights WestJet "WS" Codeshare Applied Deer Lake

St. John's

Halifax

Sydney

Fredericton

Moncton

Charlottetown Montreal Quebec City

London, ON

Ottawa Thunder Bay Toronto Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon Boston

N.Y. LaGuardia Montreal Toronto France: Italy: Spain: Portugal: Switzerland: Croatia: Bordeaux, Marseille, Nantes, Nice Lamezia, Rome

Malaga

Faro Basel-Mulhouse Zagreb











About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a world-renowned holiday travel provider that has achieved Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its sustainability commitments.

About the WestJet Group of Companies

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit www.westjet.com.

