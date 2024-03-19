MONTREAL, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted World's Best Leisure Airline for the fifth time at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, is pleased to announce the expansion of its virtual interlining service with the addition of two new airline partners. Its innovative connectair by Air Transat platform now enables travellers to combine Air Transat flights with those of Pegasus Airlines and Volotea, bringing the total to 14 collaborating airlines and offering unprecedented access to over 275 additional destinations worldwide.

The association with Pegasus Airlines opens up exciting travel opportunities to multiple Turkish coastal hotspots such as Istanbul and Antalya. In addition, the partnership with Spanish carrier Volotea offers gateways to an array of destinations across Europe and Africa, such as Olbia in Italy, Oran in Algeria, and Strasbourg in France, enriching Air Transat's network with diverse cultural and scenic landscapes.

Connections are available through the search engine on airtransat.com and through some flight aggregators. The booking also includes an assistance service in case of flight delay or cancellation, ensuring that travellers arrive at their destination as quickly as possible.

To learn more about connectair by Air Transat, travellers are invited to visit airtransat.com or watch this short video.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East and West coasts of the U.S, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable travel industry. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

About Pegasus Airlines

Incorporated in 1990, Pegasus was acquired by ESAS Holding in 2005 and adopted the low-cost business model. As Türkiye's leading low-cost airline, Pegasus believes that everyone has the right to fly and offers its guests the opportunity to travel with good-value fares and young aircraft through its low-cost model. In 2018, Pegasus adopted the motto Your Digital Airline and carries its guests to 136 destinations in 51 countries, 36 in Turkey and 100 international. Pegasus operates connecting flights between Türkiye and Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen and Antalya. Pegasus offers digital technologies and unique innovations that enhances the guest experience and makes comprehensive efforts for a cleaner, more equal, and harmonious future together, with the mission of Moving Towards a Sustainable Future. For further information on why sustainability is important to Pegasus and its activities in this area, please see the Pegasus Airlines Sustainability Hub.

About Volotea

Volotea is one of the fastest-growing independent airlines in Europe in the last decade, increasing its fleet, routes served, and seats offered year-on-year. This year, the airline will celebrate a milestone of carrying 60 million passengers throughout its network.

This year, Volotea will operate nearly 450 routes (with over half exclusive), offer between 12.5M and 13M seats, and fly approximately 80,000 flights with an expanded fleet of 44 Airbus A319 and A320.

Volotea is working towards achieving a more sustainable future in aviation and is on track to reduce direct CO2 emissions per passenger-kilometer by 50% by 2025, five years ahead of schedule, setting a new and even more ambitious goal to decrease emissions by 58% by 2030. Volotea has launched over 50 sustainability initiatives to date, reducing its carbon footprint per passenger-kilometer by more than 45%. The airline is dedicated to developing emission-free technologies and collaborating with manufacturers and the industry to expand the use of sustainable aviation fuel.

Reaching a project workforce of approximately 2,000 employees this year, Volotea enhances connectivity and contributes to its region's economic and cultural development. The airline was recognized by Skytrax as the "Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe" at the 2023 World Airline Awards.

