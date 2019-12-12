Air Passenger Protection Regulations to come into full effect December 15

Flight Claim is ready to provide even more support to passengers in the wake of new APPR provisions

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The new federal Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR), partially in effect since last July, will come into force in its entirety on Sunday, December 15, at which time airlines will be subject to a new series of obligations intended to improve airline supervision and better protect travellers. Flight Claim, who has actively advocated for better passenger protection since 2016 and even received Deloitte's Quebec "Coup de cœur" award from their 2019 Technology Fast 50 program jury, welcomes the good news, delivered just in time for the holidays, the busiest period for airlines everywhere. Here is an overview of the regulations' main provisions that enter into force today, and which Flight Claim will now be able to call upon to help passengers navigate the process of making a claim for compensation.

MINIMUM COMPENSATION AND STANDARDS OF TREATMENT // In the event a flight is delayed three or more hours or cancelled for reasons within the company's control, airlines will be required to provide passengers with compensation based on the length of the delay passengers sustained getting to their final destination, unless the airline informed passengers of said delays or cancellations more than 14 days prior to departure. Passengers whose flights have been delayed or cancelled will be entitled to compensation ranging from $400 to $1,000 if travelling with a big carrier, and from $125 to $500 if travelling with a small carrier. Compensation is not automatic and will not apply to flights delayed or cancelled for security reasons. Passengers will have one year to make a compensation claim, and airlines have 30 days to respond, following receipt of the claim. It is at this point that Flight Claim becomes a valuable asset for passengers who can rely on the company's specialists to take into account the many policies, provisions, and exceptions that apply.

The new regulations also outline the minimum standards of treatment that airlines will have to provide to passengers for delays that are within their control, whether required for safety purposes or not. After a delay at departure of 2 hours, the airline operating the disrupted flight must provide passengers with food and drink in reasonable quantities, as well as access to electronic means of communication. If a delay is expected to extend overnight, the airline will also have to offer free accommodation.

"This is a huge win. The fact that airlines now have minimum requirements to respect, both in regards to compensation levels and standards of treatment is great news. The new regulations ensure fair and equal treatment of passengers, who can then use our services with a better understanding of their rights," points out Jacob Charbonneau, co-founder and CEO of Flight Claim. "We will definitely be focussed on making sure the new regulations are enforced as of December 15."

REBOOKING AND REFUND // Airlines will also have to ensure that passengers reach their final destination, either by rebooking them on the next available flight once the delay reaches three hours, or rebooking them on another airline in the event the next available flight departs nine or more hours after the passenger's original departure time. If a flight delay or cancellation is within an airline's control, and rebooking does not meet a passenger's travel needs, passengers will be entitled to a refund of their ticket and compensation ranging from $125 to $400. In the event of a flight disruption outside of their control, the airline will be required to rebook using the services of another airline if their own available next flight does not depart within 48 hours.

ABOUT // Founded in 2016, Flight Claim is Canada's leading advocate for travellers. The organization helps air passengers obtain fair compensation following flight delays, cancellations or denied boarding by handling the sometimes lengthy and complicated procedures involved. FlightClaim.ca is the result of cofounder Jacob Charbonneau's in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the company's mission is to inform travellers of their rights and help them obtain fair compensation as quickly, easily and risk-free as possible. Since its launch almost four years ago, tens of thousands of passengers have turned to flightclaim.ca for assistance.

