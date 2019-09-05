Air Georgian Welcomes New Vice President of Commercial Markets and Strategy

Before that Mr. Miguel spent 13 years with Eastern Airlines and American Airlines, holding positions in operations and airports, human resources and training, and international security, developing skills that are transferable into his new role at Air Georgian.

"I'm excited to be joining the Air Georgian team as Vice President Commercial Markets and Strategy," said Mike Miguel. "As an adopted Torontonian and passionate aviation professional, I welcome this great opportunity to contribute to the success of a leading Canadian brand."

Air Georgian remains keenly focused on providing regional services to Air Canada as they begin the process of diversification. In his new role, Mr. Miguel is responsible for developing and supporting market opportunities to fulfill long-term sustainable growth initiatives within the regional airline sector. Mike will represent Air Georgian in commercial matters supporting airline partnerships, market development, and regional airline growth objectives.

In support of core business objectives, Mr. Miguel will also develop secondary business opportunities related to ACMI, workforce logistics, and charter operations when those opportunities are complementary and accretive to Air Georgian's core business.

"We are excited about the opportunities that Mike and his team will be working on as we prepare to redefine ourselves in the Canadian regional airline market," said Eric Edmondson, President and CEO at Air Georgian. "Mike's experience and work during the introduction of a leading brand in the Canadian regional airline sector, along with his exposure to codeshare agreements at American Airlines, will add strength to our management team."

About Air Georgian

Air Georgian is an industry leader in safety, schedule, and service focused on bringing unparalleled development to the Canadian airline industry. With bases in Toronto and Calgary, Air Georgian strives to be the best regional airline in the world. With their leadership in professional recruitment, training, and career development, and their vast operating capabilities, Air Georgian is ideally positioned to take advantage of future business opportunities and continue to build on their 25-year history.

