Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Flights Allow You to Book Your Next Trip with Peace of Mind

Fully-refundable flight tickets

According to a survey, 84% of Canadians are eager to travel abroad, and 88% of them cited the possibility of being refunded as a key factor.

MONTRÉAL, March 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, which fly from and to Canada to provide essential travellers and cargo with transportation options, are also making it possible for anyone looking to a plan a trip in 2021 to do so confidently and with peace of mind.

The flexible policies of the two Air France KLM Group airlines remain in effect for all bookings with a departure date before December 31, 2021. Whether a cancellation is triggered by changes in the entry rules for a destination, a family emergency or simply because of a last-minute change in plans, all Air France and KLM tickets may be rebooked or refunded without having to provide any documents justifying why. Cancellations must occur prior to departure.

'Our customers and partners have been telling us directly, and the surveys have been confirming it, the vast majority of people who've been asked dream of being able to travel again,' explained Catherine Guillemart-Dias, Vice-President and General Manager of Air France KLM Canada. 'The fully flexible measures we've instituted since the pandemic's outset are for anyone who wants to go ahead with their travel plans for summer, fall or the Christmas holidays, and then adapt their decision based on the situation prevailing at that time.'

A policy in line with Canadians' expectations

A Léger1 survey commissioned by the Group in Canada conducted last November revealed that 84% of respondents cannot wait to travel abroad. Among the factors that would influence their choice of airline, ticket flexibility (100% refundable and rebookable at no extra charge) was cited as a key factor (88%). Among the other factors, increased health and safety measures all along the travel chain figured among the main concerns for respondents given the current pandemic, including Covid testing, temperature checks prior to departure, and masks worn by all passengers and crewmembers.

______________________________ 1Survey conducted online from November 12 to 22, 2020 of 1,513 participants chosen randomly from a panel.

Health and safety measures

The Air France KLM Group has instituted the highest hygiene standards throughout its travel chain, both in-flight and on the ground: deep cleaning of the aircraft, including all contact surfaces – tray table, seat, armrests, screen, remote control, window, overhead compartments, washrooms; social distancing signs and markers; protective screens at service counters; contactless temperature measurement; back-to-front boarding; health material on board; adaptation of in-flight service to limit interaction between passengers and crew. Cabins are equipped with HEPA filters that capture 99.99% of viruses and bacteria, and they are also sprayed with an approved virucidal product.

Air France and KLM operations in Canada

Until further notice, entry in Canada, in France and in the Netherlands is reserved for essential travel and their foreign nationals. All 3 countries require negative Covid tests, forms and quarantines. Air France and KLM continue to operate flights from Montreal (7 + 2), Toronto (3 + 7), Vancouver (1 + 2) and Calgary (3), and for a total of 24 weekly flights in March and April.

Travellers who must connect via Schiphol or Charles de Gaulle to arrive at their destination must meet the entry rules of their destination country as well as the requirements of the Netherlands if connecting through Amsterdam. Individuals who must travel must ensure they meet the health and documentation requirements of each country. Consulting the following sites is recommended for determining a trip's feasibility: airfrance.traveldoc.aero and klm.traveldoc.aero.

The Group's flexible booking policies also cover provisions for essential travellers having not received their Covid test results prior to departure or having tested positive.

Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines have been operating in Canada for 70+ years. They employ 130 people in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

The Group also provides cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance solutions, and is a member of the SkyTeam alliance, which has 19 member airlines.

www: airfranceklm.com airfrance.ca klm.ca Twitter: @AirFranceKLM @AFnewsroom @KLM_press Instagram:

#airfrance #KLM Facebook:

AirFrance KLMCanada

SOURCE Air France KLM Canada

For further information: Diane Audet, Communications Manager, Air France KLM Canada, [email protected]