Air filtration system with advanced monitoring capabilities may be the evidence parents and teachers need to feel comfortable returning to the classroom

"Aerosol droplets caused by sneezing, coughing, singing or even speaking can float in the air for over 30 minutes, and our system sucks away and eliminates airborne viruses at extremely high power," said Yehuda Ordower, Managing Partner for Aura Canada , the first air filtration and disinfection system clinically proven to kill Coronavirus and that also comes with a unique monitoring system.

A customizable dashboard helps facilities with multiple locations simultaneously monitor their Aura Air units. "We believe parents, schools and school boards will feel safer in school with a system that is accessed in real-time and from anywhere," said Ordower.

The technology uses a four-stage purification process to filter and treat airborne pathogen droplets. It is already in use in educational settings across many countries, including 70 units at Trent University and five units at the University of the Fraser Valley in Canada; 1,000 units in municipal and school buildings in Massachusetts, in the U.S.; 62 units at the Church of England School in the U.K.; and units in over 700 classrooms in Israel.

In Australia and the U.K., Aura Air devices are used on buses. If used on school buses in Canada, this can be another meaningful way to provide parents with additional transparency of indoor air quality to and from school.

Two independent studies from the U.S. and Israel confirmed the Aura Air system kills 99.99 per cent of airborne COVID-19 in the test facility within 60-minutes. The studies were conducted by Innovative Bioanalysis labs in California's Silicon Valley and Sheba Medical Center. Since the pandemic started, Sheba Medical Centre, one of the top 10 clinical hospitals globally , has also used Aura Air in its COVID-19 wards and staff rooms.

Aura Air is also being used by the Vogue Hotel and RBC Private Wealth Offices in Place Ville Marie in Montreal; the Edmonton Elks' locker rooms in Alberta; the PGA Golf Club locker rooms in Florida, and several major hotels in the U.S.; Ambulances in Poland; and the Royal Palace in Spain.

Aura Air's award-winning and patented technology filters, treats, monitors and disinfects indoor air through a unique four-stage purification process. Founded in 2017, Aura Air is now helping to purify the air in hospitals, homes, schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, buses, nursing homes and other applications in more than 50 countries. Aura Air is headquartered in Israel with partnership offices in Canada, U.S. and India.

