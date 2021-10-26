Air Canada Vacations Partners with Buy Now, Pay Later Leader Uplift

MONTREAL and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Air Canada Vacations and Uplift today announced a partnership bringing flexible payment options to Canadians seeking to book their next vacation getaway. Travellers can now pay for their trips over time with Uplift on aircanadavacations.com.

For those who have always dreamed of exploring the volcanic wonders of Hawaii or taking their children on a beach escape, Uplift provides the freedom to book their trip when they are ready and spread the cost over affordable monthly payments. Consumers can easily compare the costs of paying monthly with those of paying upfront, choosing the option that works best for them. There are no late or early payment penalties and travellers clearly see the monthly payment amount and total cost of the trip at the time of booking.

"Today's consumers want more flexibility and we are excited to offer Uplift and help more people's dreams travel," said Air Canada Vacations Vice President Nino Montagnese. "The added flexibility for customers to pay over time through the Uplift partnership allows our customers to take the holidays they've been waiting for."

"We truly are excited about this partnership, and it is an honour to work with one of Canada's most trusted travel brands", said Denise Heffron, Managing Director, Uplift Canada. "Our mission is to make travel more accessible, affordable and rewarding for everyone and this partnership accelerates our ability to provide Canadians with the vacations they deserve."

Imagine leaving snowy Montreal behind to explore sunny ports of call for just 12 easy payments. Customers will be given the option to pay Air Canada Vacations in full or pay monthly through Uplift at time of booking. When selecting monthly payments customers can quickly apply online to receive an estimate of monthly payments and advance purchase amounts. Travellers can use Uplift to secure best available pricing, book a last-minute trip, add benefits such as preferred seats or upgrade flights to Premium Economy and Business Class, while easily managing the costs with fixed, affordable monthly payments.

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel brands to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve.

Uplift's Buy Now, Pay Later flexible payment options are now available for booking on Air Canada Vacations.

About Air Canada Vacations

Air Canada Vacations is a leading vacation expert that has been delivering unparalleled travel moments to Canadians for over 35 years. A repeat recipient of the Consumer's Choice Award, the tour operator offers tailored vacation packages and cruises that fit each traveller's individual needs. With convenient connectors from several Canadian cities and a wide array of destinations across Mexico and the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, Canada and the USA, Air Canada Vacations makes travelling easy, so that Canadians can focus on creating lasting memories. Air Canada Vacations packages include flights on board Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, and the ability to earn and redeem Aeroplan® Points. To learn more about making your dreams travel, visit aircanadavacations.com.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Stella Antonaras, Air Canada Vacations, [email protected]; Celena Haas-Stacey, Uplift Communications, [email protected], https://uplift.com/

